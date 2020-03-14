Gwenyth Paltrow Slammed for Promoting Expensive Clothes Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Gwyneth Paltow‘s Goop brand deleted an Instagram post shared Friday after fans pounced on the post, calling it tone deaf in light of the coronavirus pandemic. The picture showed the Oscar-winning actress in an expensive designer outfit that costs more than $800. Goop’s more recent Instagram posts have been about finding peace during the outbreak and staying healthy.

The offending photo showed Paltrow wearing a white shirt, a long khaki skirt and white sneakers. “Most days you’ll find GP wearing G.Label with a pair of sneakers — which is one reason we make it an annual tradition to put together a fresh sneaker guide each year,” the caption read. “Get ready to cover some serious ground (run, don’t walk).”

While the outfit looked simple on the outside, the clothes are not cheap. The skirt was a G.Label “Alexander slit trouser skirt, which costs $450, notes Page Six. The Alexandre Berman “Clarita” sneakers will set you back $425.

Paltrow’s fans found the post offensive, considering the serious health crisis the world faces today. “I think it’s irresponsible to post this as a world-wide pandemic is going on. You have a great platform around health. Now would be the time to expand on it,” one person wrote.

“Come on goop, when you said GP, I thought at first you were referring to Dr. Please use your platform in a more sensitive way,” another wrote. “I really don’t think it’s the time to think about buying trainers when people are struggling to buy day to day supplies. We don’t want doom and gloom, but maybe a post on boosting your immune system, staying healthy etc.”

Others called the photo “tone-death” and “irresponsible.”

The post has since been scrubbed from the lifestyle brand’s Instagram page. In its place, Goop shared posts about staying healthy during the coronavirus outbreak and finding inner-peace during the chaos.

“The question on everyone’s mind right now seems to be: How can I stay healthy? With flu season in full swing and more developments coming every day on the novel coronavirus, it’s helpful to be informed, prepared, and vigilant for your health and for the health of those around you,” one post reads. “While you may want to get some basics (canned foods, groceries, hand sanitizer), we don’t necessarily recommend buying out your local Costco’s toilet paper supply to plan for Armageddon. What doesn’t hurt: following preventive guidelines to stay healthy, practicing social distancing, and doubling down on your immunity arsenal.⁣”

Goop also shared information about COVID-19 on its site, publishing the same information found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website.

There are now more than 155,000 confirmed coronavirus cases around the world, including more than 2,500 in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University data. Fifty-one deaths have been reported in the U.S.

Photo credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images