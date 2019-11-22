Gwen Stefani Reveals Wild First Impression Blake Shelton Made on Her Family

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been dating for around four years, and the two have become plenty close with each other’s families in that time. According to Stefani, Shelton made a big impression on her family when they met him for the first time, a story she shared during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show this week.

The Voice coaches and host Carson Daly were guests on the show, and Clarkson asked Daly which member of the group they’d bring along if stuck in the wilderness that prompted the story from Stefani.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I remember the first time I went to Oklahoma with my family…we are from Anaheim, we had never seen even trees before so we were like, ‘Wow, this is crazy!’” the mom of three recalled. “We’re driving and Blake’s in his truck and there’s a tree that had been blown down on the road. Blake gets out and he gets a big chain and wraps it around the tree. My whole family is like, ‘Oh my God, he’s a man!’”

“My husband is kind of different,” Clarkson said. “He pulls out a chainsaw, he just saws it and moves it.”

Daly had chosen Shelton as his survival buddy, joking, “I would kill him and take the vodka in his back pocket.”

“I feel like Blake because he’s got all these acres of ranch land,” John Legend said. “I feel like he would know a lot of outdoorsy things that would get us through life.”

Clarkson was mildly offended when Legend also chose Shelton, exclaiming, “What the hell? I am not used to this. I have like 7,000 acres of land as well!”

“Kelly, you can’t even beat me on your own show,” Shelton cracked.

Daly revealed that before Shelton began dating Stefani, he was “miserable” when he was in Los Angeles.

“Before Gwen, when we were in L.A., it would be a mission to try and find something for the cowboy to do because he was such a fish out of water in L.A.,” he recalled. “So we had the idea, one day we went to where I thought he would be comfortable and I took him to a Bass Pro Shop. Walking around with Blake Shelton at a Bass Pro Shop was like walking around with Jesus Christ at the Vatican. His people are there! He was very at home, he was like, ‘I’m comfortable here!’”

Photo Credit: Getty / Jeff Kravitz