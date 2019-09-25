Gwen Stefani Gushes Over Whoopi Goldberg in New Photo Together, and Fans Are Loving It

Gwen Stefani seemed super excited to share a photo of she and Whoopi Goldberg to Instagram and fans loved every bit of it! In the photo, Stefani is wearing a colorful, skin-tight top with a few necklaces and pink lipstick, while Goldberg switched things up with her hair rocking a blond look with a white button down and blue jean jacket.

One fan wrote, “Two of my fav’s right here [heart and thumbs up emojis],” while someone else said, “TWO ICONS AND LEGENDS OF WOMEN WHO ARE SO INSPIRATIONAL.”

One of the “Hollaback Girl” singer’s followers noticed the change in Goldberg’s hair and decided to show their support in the comment section, posting, “I am loving Whoopi’s hair!”

There was a lot of love and support in regards to their photo together.

Stefani is back as a judge on The Voice after Adam Levine stepped away since first starting the show in 2011. While fans are stoked to see the singer back in the red chair, her man Blake Shelton who is also a judge, is having a hard time not having his buddy there anymore, but credits his lady for helping him cope.

“I’ve been here for a hundred years,” Shelton told PEOPLE. “She’s been on the show; this will be her fourth [season]. It feels normal to have her back, but at the same time, it’s exciting. and at the same time, it kind of helps the weirdness of Adam not being here. To be honest, it’s strange to not have him here … He’s never not been here.”

“He’s that guy that’s over there making you constantly want to strangle him, and now he’s gone,” he added. “It sucks, to be honest with you. But having Gwen back, for me, makes it a lot more fun.”

Kelly Clarkson is also back as a judge and now sitting in Levine’s seat. Shelton joked that she’s the reason he’s gone. “But they put you in his chair and that’s kinda like the symbolism,” the country music singer quipped.

“I think they put me in his chair because you dislike me as much,” Clarkson said. “So, I think they’re like, maybe if we put her there, he’ll be as hard on her as he was on him.”