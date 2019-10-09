Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Reportedly Buying Home Together Amid ‘The Voice’ Shakeup

Gwen Stefani may be stepping away from her role as a judge on The Voice, but things elsewhere are going great for the singer. It was revealed earlier in the day that she would be receiving the Fashion Icon Award at the E! People’s Choice Awards on Nov. 10. It also has come out that her and boyfriend, Blake Shelton, have bought a house in California, according to Us Weekly. The two are currently staying in a rental in Bel-Air.

Shelton and Stefani first met while the two were judges on The Voice back in 2015. Stefani also sold her home with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, in August.

Videos by PopCulture.com

News of the two moving in together comes on the heels of NBC announcing that Stefani’s return on The Voice wouldn’t be lasting too long. Nick Jonas will be replacing her when the show kicks off its spring 2020 season.

She has yet to make any official statement in regards to her departure from The Voice. The only thing she has said since the news came out was a tweet referencing last night’s episode. It was noted by Entertainment Tonight that this doesn’t mean she won’t be back later on. Judges do tend to rotate between seasons to allow for them to continue putting out new music of their own.

That being said, fans of the show are eager to see what Jonas brings. He also sounds very excited at the opportunity.

“I’m so excited to be a part of ‘The Voice’ family,” said Jonas. “It’s such an awesome group of individuals, and I can’t wait to help these artists really build and hone in to find their unique voices.”

As for the Fashion Icon Award, Stefani will be just the second ever to receive the honor. The award came into place last year when Victoria Beckham took home the title.

“It’s an incredible honor to receive this year’s Fashion Icon Award at the E!’s People’s Choice Awards,” Stefani told E! News. “As an artist, musician and entrepreneur, fashion has always served as a creative outlet for me to express my personality and music. I am so grateful to receive this award and continue to be inspired by those who stand apart and embrace their unique style and individuality.”

Stefani will continue to judge on the current season of The Voice. The show will air on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.