‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Giacomo Gianniotti Gets Married in Italy, and Their Photo Proof is Amazing

Giacomo Gianniotti’s Italian wedding is the stuff of fairytales.

The Grey’s Anatomy star said “I Do” with his fiancée Nichole G. in Rome, Italy on Sunday, April 28. The actor has had a big year on the long-running medical drama, as the surgical resident he plays on the show, Andrew DeLuca, became Meredith Grey’s (Ellen Pompeo) flirty new love interest.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to PEOPLE, the couple tied the knot at Villa Pocci, a site located a lake and overlooking Castel Gandolfo. After the beautiful ceremony, which started at 4 p.m., the newlyweds and their guests partied in a reception until 1 a.m.

During the evening reception, the couple cut a large wedding cake in front of large sparklers, which one of the party guests caught on video. The couple also sealed their big day with a kiss during the heartwarming clip.

Gianniotti shared an adorable photo of the happy couple during the special day to his Instagram Monday, thanking all of the people who made the event possible.

“Huge thank you to the incredible team that gave us the most incredible wedding we are forever indebted to you for making this day a dream come true,” Gianniotti wrote, along with a stunning photo of the bride and groom being showered with white rose petals. “We are still floating. To all our friends and family who came, we love you and we will never forget you.”

Their joyous wedding day comes more than a year after Gianniotti announced his engagement over the 2017 Thanksgiving weekend.

“She said yes,” he captioned a sweet shot of the couple sharing a kiss on a balcony in Los Angeles. “I am truly one lucky guy, and I wouldn’t rather be walking down this crazy road of life with anyone else. I love you. Thank you.”

Nichole, a makeup artist, posted other photos from the engagement to her social media.

“Yesterday my best friend asked me to marry him in the most romantic way, a day reliving our love,” she captioned a collection of images. “We are thrilled. I wouldn’t want to do this life with anyone else. I love you baby and can’t wait to be your wife This man has showed me what true love is. What a dream come true, pinch me.”

It was not immediately clear if any Grey’s cast members attended the lavish event. The drama series will be heating up in the next few weeks, including a crossover event with spinoff series Station 19 Thursday, in preparation for the Season 15 finale set to air Thursday, May 16.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.