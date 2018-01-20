‘Grey’s Anatomy’s Jesse Williams to Pay More Than $50K a Month in Spousal Support

Grey’s Anatomy star Jesse Williams has agreed to pay more thn $50,000 a month in spousal support.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Williams will pay Aryn Drake-Lee $33,242 for December 2017 and will make monthly payments of $50,695 per month starting January 1, 2018, per an agreement signed on Jan. 10. Williams also agreed to share half of any residuals received for his acting work between Sept. 1, 2012 and April 10, 2017.

The agreement will remain in place until the death of one of the parties, Drake-Lee remarries or until a judge modifies the agreement on a later date.

According to ET, Williams filed for divorce in April 2017 after five years of marriage. Drake-Lee initially asked for sole custody of their two children, but the couple currently share custody.

In September, Williams agreed to an initial $160,000 payment in child and spousal support.

Williams is best known for his role as Dr. Jackson Avery on Grey’s Anatomy. Drake-Lee is a successful New York real estate agent.

Photo: ABC / Bob D’Amico