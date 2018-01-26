‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Jesse Williams Reportedly Happy Despite Divorce Drama

Jesse Williams is reportedly happier than ever.

The Grey’s Anatomy star reportedly broke things off with actress Minka Kelly months ago, but isn’t dwelling on the past, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A source told ET that Williams couldn’t be happier, despite his custody battle with his estranged wife, Aryn Drake-Lee, who claims he already has a new girlfriend.

Drake-Lee alleges in a court document filed Monday that Williams has taken their children, Sadie and Maceo, “to the home of his girlfriend, whom they now refer to as ‘Mama C,’ on numerous occasions” since October 2017.

The document also claims that Williams took his children and girlfriend to Big Bear for two nights in December. However, a second source told Entertainment Tonight that Williams and the woman are just friends.

According to ET, Drake-Lee alleges Williams’ actions have broken their custody agreement, which orders that “neither parent will introduce the children to a boyfriend/girlfriend until the relationship has endured at least six months.” She has asked that his request for more custody of the children be denied.

Williams, meanwhile, is the “happiest” he’s ever been, ET‘s first source says, noting: “He’s so free. He’s making the choices he wants for himself and the kids. When Jesse is not working, he is with his kids.”

“Jesse tried really hard [to make the marriage work] but eventually had to save himself and make a choice not to provide a bad example of a toxic relationship for [his children],” the source adds.

On Jan. 18, the agency reported Williams agreed to pay Drake-Lee $33,242 for December 2017 and will make monthly payments of $50,695 per month starting Jan. 1, 2018, per an agreement signed on Jan. 10. Williams also agreed to share half of any residuals received for his acting work between Sept. 1, 2012 and April 10, 2017.

The agreement will remain in place until the death of one of the parties, Drake-Lee remarries or until a judge modifies the agreement on a later date.

Williams filed for divorce from Drake-Lee in April 2017.

Williams is best known for his role as Dr. Jackson Avery on Grey’s Anatomy. Drake-Lee is a successful New York real estate agent.