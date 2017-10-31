‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Caterina Scorsone Says James Toback Sexually Harassed Her

Grey's Anatomy star Caterina Scorsone has joined the hundreds of women accusing director James Toback of sexual harassment, with the actress sharing her story in an Instagram post.

In her post, Scorsone responded to a recent Rolling Stone interview in which Toback denied all the accusations against him.

"In response to James Toback's crass denial in Rolling Stone, I feel I must corroborate the stories of these women," the actress wrote. "I want to be clear that the predatory director I wrote about in the article I posted a few days back, was James Toback. The article was written 17 years ago. Many industry people knew about it and encouraged me to stay silent. I didn't, and it directly affected my career. I stand with all the women who were brave enough to tell their stories. I also stand with all the women who don't feel that they can speak up, even now."

"Let's shine light into all the darkest corners," she concluded, adding the hashtag #metoo.

Days before naming Toback, Scorsone shared an article she had written as a teenager in which she described her experience with sexual harassment. In the piece, she wrote that she dealt with unwanted sexual advances from a "fairly prominent director" while auditioning for a film. Scorsone wrote in the article that she lost the role after turning down the director's advances.

"He told me that I was repressed, and that, if I were a real actor like the half-dozen names he mentioned working with, I would be willing to trust him and just 'go there,'" she wrote at the time.

In her caption, Scorsone wrote that she quit the business "in reaction to the veil of silence surrounding this issue."

"I eventually returned to acting as an adult, supported by show runners like Shonda Rhimes," the caption read. "She is an example of the good side of this industry. These examples exist. Let's be done with the other kind."

Allegations against Toback were published in a recent Los Angeles Times article, and hundreds of actresses have since come forward to share their own experiences with the director, including Julianne Moore, Rachel McAdams and Selma Blair.

Photo Credit: ABC