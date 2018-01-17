‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Cast Member Camilla Luddington Engaged

Grey’s Anatomy cast member Camilla Luddington announced via Instagram on Wednesday that she and boyfriend Matthew Alan are officially engaged.

“Sooo this happened on New Year’s Eve,” Luddington wrote. “I’m not sure I even let Matt get through his proposal before I started yelling YES YES YES!! Of course it was a yes!” Luddington captioned a slideshow of photos, including one of her 9-month-old daughter grasping her ring. “Also… Hayden approves.. ;).”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Luddington and Alan gave birth to a baby girl, Hayden Alan back in April 2017.

Alan has been a character actor in television show since 2003, making episodic appearances in shows like Bones, Modern Family, NCIS: New Orleans, Lethal Weapon, 13 Reasons Why and most recently on the episode of Grey’s Anatomy titled, “Leave It Inside.”

Luddington started out as a recurring character on the show in season nine, jumping into the main cast a year later as Dr. Joesphine “Jo” Wilson. Along with her television action career, Luddington is known for her animated voice work, appearing as the voice of Lara Croft in the 2013 Tomb Raider game and Zatanna in the DC Animated film Justice League: Dark.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight shortly after Hayden was born, Luddington spoke about her joys of being a mother.

“What’s wonderful about our culture on set is everyone’s so supportive of each other,” Luddington said. “I’m a first-time mummy, so it’s been amazing to pick the brains of the other girls and say, ‘Is this OK? What do you think of this? How do you like this?’”

“It’s been great to be surrounded by so many moms,” she added, revealing that she’s already thought about future dream dates on set. “In my head, I’m imagining huge play dates mid-O.R. scene!”

Photo: Twitter / @extratv