‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Actor and Popular Celebrity Photographer Killed in Car Crash: Brad Everett Young Was 46

Actor and celebrity photographer Brad Everett Young has died at the age of 46.

Young’s publicist confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that Young died due to injuries he suffered during a car crash on Sunday, Sept. 14 in California.

Young was driving along on the 134 Freeway in California late Sunday night after seeing a movie, Young’s publicist, Paul Christensen, told the outlet, when his car was hit by a vehicle driving the wrong direction. The other driver was hospitalized and survived. Young died on the scene.

Young appeared in several TV shows throughout his career, including Forever, Boy Meets World, Felicity, Charmed, Beverly Hills, 90210, The Practice, Charlie’s Angels and Grey’s Anatomy.

He also acted in several movies, including Love & Basketball, Rumor Has It…, Austin Powers in Goldmember, The Artist, and Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.

Young was also a popular celebrity photographer; he shared his portraits on Instagram, where he had a following of more than 2 million people.

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 28: Brad Everett Young attends the premiere of “Leguizamo Does America” Season 2 at Casa NoHo on June 28, 2025 in North Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

His photo portfolio included projects for The Hollywood Reporter, Vanity Fair, Vogue, Elle, Harper’s Bazaar, PEOPLE, Variety and other publications, THR reports. He was a familiar face on red carpets and at premieres, galas and awards shows.

Among the stars he’d photographed were David Harbour, Seth Green and Gavin Casalegno. He was also friends with the late Paul Walker, to whom he paid tribute in an Instagram post in December 2024. Young called Walker an “old friend” and reflected on their friendship in a lengthy caption.

He founded Dream Loud Official, a grassroots initiative dedicated to music and arts programs in schools nationwide. “Brad’s passion for both the arts and the people behind them was unmatched,” Christensen said. “He lived his mission of keeping creativity alive, and his legacy will continue through Dream Loud Official.”