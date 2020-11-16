'The Good Doctor' Star Richard Schiff Shares COVID-19 Update From Hospital

✖

Richard Schiff is opening up about his battle with the coronavirus. A week after revealing that he had tested positive for the virus, the Good Doctor actor provided fans with a health update from his hospital bed, revealing that he has begun to show "some improvement."

In a tweet shared with his followers Monday morning, Schiff, who portrays Dr. Aaron Glassman on the ABC medical drama, said that he remains in the hospital, where he is being treated with the anti-viral drug remdesivir as well as oxygen and steroids. That trifecta of treatment, he said, has led to him "showing some improvement every day." His wife, fellow Good Doctor star Sheila Kelley, who is also battling the virus, "is home and doing better," though Schiff explained that she is "still fairly ill." In the update, Schiff also thanked his fans "for so much love and support," which he said is making his hospitalization and battle with the virus "so much easier."

Covid update.

Thank you all for so much love and support. You’re making it so much easier for @thesheilakelley and me.

I am in the hospital on Remdesivir, O2 and steroids showing some improvement every day. Sheila is home and doing better but still fairly ill. Love you all. https://t.co/sWjOetsgUP — Richard Schiff (@Richard_Schiff) November 16, 2020

The actor had revealed on Nov. 10 that he and his wife had tested positive for the virus just a week prior on Nov. 3. Calling it "the most bizarre week of our lives," Schiff said that they were "determined to find a way to health again." In her own post, Kelley revealed that she and her husband were "quarantined in our home in Vancouver, recovering." Kelley had also opened up their symptoms, explaining that "one minute you feel almost fine and the next you can't catch your breath. Symptoms change radically daily even hourly."

According to Deadline, Schiff and Kelley are believed to have contracted the virus outside of work. Amid the pandemic, positive test results linked to on-set transmission automatically trigger a production shutdown, though production on the ABC series was still in the works. According to sources who spoke to the outlet, The Good Doctor production schedule was being reworked in order to accommodate Schiff and Kelley. On the series, Schiff plays Dr. Aaron Glassman, the mentor and good friend to Shaun, with Kelley portraying Glassman's wife.

Just as with many productions, production on The Good Doctor Season 4 was halted. Despite the hiccup, the series managed to return for its fourth season premiere on Nov. 2, kicking off the season with a coronavirus-focused storyline. New episodes of The Good Doctor air Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.