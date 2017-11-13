Celebrity

Social Media Shares Good Celebrity Stories Amid All the Sexual Assault News

In the weeks since the sexual harassment allegations against Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, Louis […]

By

In the weeks since the sexual harassment allegations against Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, Louis C.K. and other high-profile celebrities and executives in Hollywood, some have wondered if there are any good stories involving celebrities out there. Twitter users have been inspired to share their own good stories about celebrities they have met or worked for.

The movement started on Thursday, when San Francisco-based artist Oliver Leach asked if anyone had a happy story to share that involved a celebrity.

“If anyone has any nice allegations against a celebrity that would be great too,” Leach wrote. “Does a famous actor give good Christmas presents? Does lady comedian alwyays [sic] smoke people out?”

Leach told HuffPost that he think it’s important for people to see that some celebrities are kind and helpful to others in light of the sexual misconduct scandals.

Here are just some of the many stories people shared on Twitter in response ot Leach’s post.

Robin Williams

A couple of Twitter users shared stories of Robin Williams, the beloved comedian and Oscar-winning actor who died in 2014. One person wrote that he saw Williams threaten to stop a someone harassing a homeless person.

A person who worked at a comic book store in New York said Williams always insisted on paying full price and talked to employees whenever he visited.

 

Denzel Washington, Mark Ruffalo and Jessie L. Martin

Denzel Washington helped this woman when she was using crutches. She also met Annie Clark, the musician best known as St. Vincent.

This Twitter user remembered meeting Jessie L. Martin, who held a door open for her friends.

Mark Ruffalo helped a person when she tripped in a revolving door, according to this Twitter user. 

Another user shared a great Washington story, saying they used to go to the same deli. 

 

Danny DeVito & Rhea Perlman

Former child actor Mara Wilson, who starred in Matilda with Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman, revealed on Twitter that DeVito and Perlman let her stay with them when her mother was being treated for cancer.

“Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman let me stay with them when my mom was in the hospital for cancer surgeries,” Wilson wrote. Wilson’s mother died shortly after she finished filming Matilda, Wilson revealed in a Parade interview.

Wilson also shared some happy moments with Salma Hayek, Shannen Doherty, Mel B and Lucy Liu.

Michael Keaton, Nathan Fillion & Will Forte

Twitter users shared stories of Michael Keaton, Will Forte and Nathan Fillion.

Writer Ted Geoghegan shared his story about meeting Nicole Kidman in a bar.

 

Tom Hanks

Of course, Tom Hanks turns out to be a good guy.

Woody Harrelson is also a great guy, according to this Twitter user.

