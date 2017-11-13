Social Media Shares Good Celebrity Stories Amid All the Sexual Assault News

In the weeks since the sexual harassment allegations against Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, Louis C.K. and other high-profile celebrities and executives in Hollywood, some have wondered if there are any good stories involving celebrities out there. Twitter users have been inspired to share their own good stories about celebrities they have met or worked for.

The movement started on Thursday, when San Francisco-based artist Oliver Leach asked if anyone had a happy story to share that involved a celebrity.

“If anyone has any nice allegations against a celebrity that would be great too,” Leach wrote. “Does a famous actor give good Christmas presents? Does lady comedian alwyays [sic] smoke people out?”

if anyone has any nice allegations against a celebrity that would be great too. does a famous actor give good christmas presents. does lady comedian alwyays smoke people out — BAKOON (@BAKKOOONN) November 9, 2017



Leach told HuffPost that he think it’s important for people to see that some celebrities are kind and helpful to others in light of the sexual misconduct scandals.

Here are just some of the many stories people shared on Twitter in response ot Leach’s post.

Robin Williams

A couple of Twitter users shared stories of Robin Williams, the beloved comedian and Oscar-winning actor who died in 2014. One person wrote that he saw Williams threaten to stop a someone harassing a homeless person.

robin williams was the nicest, most compassionate celebrity I ever had the pleasure of knowing in person. personally saw him threaten to beat the hell out of some rando harassing a homeless person in the ocean district six or so years ago — Dimsdale! (@caylenb) November 9, 2017



A person who worked at a comic book store in New York said Williams always insisted on paying full price and talked to employees whenever he visited.

I worked in comics retail for a decade in NYC. Robin Williams (RiP) came in a few times a year. He often insisted on paying full price even though he had a discount with us, & whenever an employee had a book out he bought it, & if he saw them later would compliment them. https://t.co/8cMBCqbEH1 — Vita Ayala ?️‍? (@definitelyvita) November 12, 2017



Denzel Washington, Mark Ruffalo and Jessie L. Martin

Denzel Washington helped this woman when she was using crutches. She also met Annie Clark, the musician best known as St. Vincent.

Denzel Washington helped me down some steps at a play when I was on crutches & Annie Clark (St. Vincent) is super cool. Like fun and funny and warm. https://t.co/eSPy2yvDZd — Ashley C. Ford (@iSmashFizzle) November 10, 2017



This Twitter user remembered meeting Jessie L. Martin, who held a door open for her friends.

Jessie L Martin held the door for my friends while they were shooting on campus. (Friend had a huge crush and almost died on the spot.) — Liz (@psyckology) November 10, 2017



Mark Ruffalo helped a person when she tripped in a revolving door, according to this Twitter user.

I was talking to someone at DragonCon who said Mark Ruffalo helped her up after she tripped in automatic revolving door, and then offered her a selfie — Keri Cascio (@keribrary) November 10, 2017



Another user shared a great Washington story, saying they used to go to the same deli.

While on location Denzel ate at the same deli I went to for lunch; always smiled, nodded, sometimes said hi. There was an African art gallery next door he liked; I know this because while in a long line for our food he struck up a conversation. Very nice, down to earth man — mstrummer6 (@mstrummer6) November 11, 2017

Danny DeVito & Rhea Perlman

Former child actor Mara Wilson, who starred in Matilda with Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman, revealed on Twitter that DeVito and Perlman let her stay with them when her mother was being treated for cancer.

“Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman let me stay with them when my mom was in the hospital for cancer surgeries,” Wilson wrote. Wilson’s mother died shortly after she finished filming Matilda, Wilson revealed in a Parade interview.

Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman let me stay with them when my mom was in the hospital for cancer surgeries — Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) November 10, 2017



Wilson also shared some happy moments with Salma Hayek, Shannen Doherty, Mel B and Lucy Liu.

Salma Hayek danced with my little sister at a party once, as did Shannon Doherty, and Spice Girl Mel C played Connect 4 with her. Lucy Liu was so incredibly kind and lovely when we worked together when I was nine that she became one of my first big crushes. — Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) November 10, 2017

Michael Keaton, Nathan Fillion & Will Forte

Twitter users shared stories of Michael Keaton, Will Forte and Nathan Fillion.

Will Forte is the kindest and best human I have ever met. Method Man rules too, and he smells FANTASTIC all the time. — Peter Atencio (@Atencio) November 9, 2017



i was an extra in a movie with Michael Keaton. He played frisbee with us, took pictures, and signed my friend’s Batman DVD — Thanksgiving, but bean to bar (@McLeemz) November 9, 2017



Nathan fillion is amazing and often gets food truck service and similar as thanks to the production crews on shows/etc he appears in — The “Nazis Aren’t Welcome On My Site” Sixler (@Thesixler) November 10, 2017



Writer Ted Geoghegan shared his story about meeting Nicole Kidman in a bar.

Spying me in a near-empty bar, Nicole Kidman engaged me in conversation for a good half hour, never once bringing up celebrity – instead just talking about life, asking me about myself, and being generally wonderful for no reason other than being wonderful. https://t.co/8QspmoFYUm — Ted Geoghegan (@tedgeoghegan) November 10, 2017

Tom Hanks

Of course, Tom Hanks turns out to be a good guy.

also when I was an intern at Conan (also a great guy!!), Tom Hanks bought all 50+ interns In-N-Out because he thought we looked hungry — Rachel Paige (@rachmeetsworld) November 10, 2017



And a surprise wedding proposal with the help of @tomhanks during his Q&A! Congratulations to the happy couple! ❤️ #txbookfest pic.twitter.com/GceDZsAN30 — Texas Book Festival (@texasbookfest) November 4, 2017



Woody Harrelson is also a great guy, according to this Twitter user.