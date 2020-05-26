Goldie Hawn Reveals Details About 'Scary' Drug Trip

Goldie Hawn may have kicked off her Hollywood career in the '60s and '70s, but the actress revealed during Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Sunday night that she tends to stay away from drugs altogether after a "scary" experience smoking marijuana. When Cohen asked when the first time she tried pot was, Hawn, 74, revealed it was "back in the '60s" when she initially experimented.

"I didn't do well on it. I got very nervous," she continued, adding that while she has taken an edible or two more recently, her "experience was so scary in the '60s," that she typically has not partaken. "It really was [scary], it sent me to a psychologist for quite a while and I bless the day that happened," she continued. "If I hadn't gone, I wouldn't have been able to deal to readily with success because I started to learn a lot more about me and a lot more about my psychology." She added of her naturally bubbly personality, "I'm not a big drug person, but I have so much happiness in me, so much joy, I don't want to tamper with it too much. I don't need it."

Hawn also detailed one of the more difficult moments in her career when she and Harvey Weinstein, now serving a 23-year prison sentence on a rape conviction, came into conflict while working on a rendition of Chicago featuring Madonna. Receiving the script for her part, Hawn recalls realizing that her part had been written as a 23-year-old, while she was in her 40s.

"I called him and said, 'You know I'm not 23? Who's writing my part for a 23-year-old?'" she recalled. "And he said, 'Well, actually. you can't play 23. I said, 'Oh, I can actually. There's digital, you can do my face, you can make me look 12 if you want to. I'm still dancing and singing, so you're not gonna get off that way Harvey.'"

Calling his attempt to get someone else for her part "really underhanded," Hawn admitted the two "got into it," during a meeting with Weinstein in which she told him his script was so bad, "I wouldn't touch it with a 10-foot pole." Hawn decided not to do the film, but because of her deal with the studio, Weinstein ended up still paying her, which the actress admitted was at least "honorable" of him in the circumstances.