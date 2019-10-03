Goldie Hawn’s Birthday Photo of ‘Princess Flower’ Granddaughter Rani Has Fans Gushing

Goldie Hawn can’t help but gush over her youngest grandchild! The actor used Instagram to wish daughter Kate Hudson‘s baby girl Rani Rose a Happy 1st Birthday on Wednesday, Oct. 2, posting a photo of the smiling toddler wearing a patterned red dress with ruffled sleeves and happily clapping her hands together.

“Happy 1st birthday to my granddaughter Rani Rose Fujikawa,” Hawn wrote. “Our new little princess flower who makes us jump for joy.”

Hudson wished her baby girl a Happy Birthday with a video montage of her baby girl that started with a tiny Rani sitting in a car seat. There was also footage of Rani relaxing on a cushion and cuddling with her mom, who held her in the air as she kissed the infant’s tiny face.

“And what a year it’s a been,” she shared in her caption. “A big Happy 1st Birthday to Rani Rose.”

Several of her friends chimed in to wish Rani a Happy Birthday in the comments, with Sara Foster writing, “My angel Rani.”

“Can’t believe she’s 1,” wrote Maddie Ziegler along with a crying emoji, while Demi Moore shared a series of heart and kissing emojis.

“GIVE ME A BREAK,” exclaimed Gwyneth Paltrow. Paris Hilton added, “Too cute!”

Hudson shares Rani with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, and the couple celebrated their baby girl’s birthday a little early with a joint party for Rani and friend Jamie Mizrahi’s son Yale. A photo shared by Hudson shows the proud parents decked out in Lederhosen as their two tots sit at a table in front of two small chocolate cakes, with a larger cake bearing their photos placed in front of them.

“Happy 1st birthday to little Yale and an early celebration for my little Rani Rose,” Hudson wrote. “What a year!”

The 40-year-old is also mom to 15-year-old son Ryder and 8-year-old son Bingham.

“We’re sort of balancing out the masculine and the feminine,” Hudson told Entertainment Tonight in January. “It’s great — it’s a lot right now, I’m not going to lie — it’s busy in the house. It’s a lot trying to juggle and manage, and balance is a daily … it’s like, the family huddles around and everyone gets their strategy and then and we’re like, ‘Hike! Let’s do this, let’s spread out.’ But it’s good.”

