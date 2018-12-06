Golden Globes Nominees React to Their Nominations

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced its nominees for the 76th Annual Golden Globes, set to broadcast on Sunday, Jan. 6 on NBC. While many people were disappointed in the lack of female representation when it came to the Best Director category, all the nominees were gracious in their reactions to being nominated.

Continue on to see how Hollywood’s cream of the crop reacted to their nods for the 2019 Golden Globes.

Nicole Kidman — Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

“I am so grateful to be nominated for such an untraditional female character,” Nicole Kidman said of her nod for the film Destroyer. “Erin Bell is complicated, raw and dangerous, and it was a privilege to portray her. I share this with [director] Karyn Kusama as well as all of the cast and crew; it was truly a passion project for all of us. A huge thank you to The Hollywood Foreign Press.”

Lin-Manuel Miranda – Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

“Woke up to my phone leaping off the bedside table,” Miranda tweeted Thursday morning about his nomination for Mary Poppins Returns. “Grateful for the nom, grateful to the [Golden Globes], grateful to all of you,” he tweeted.

Emily Blunt – Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

“Thank you ever so much to the HFPA! I’m blown away and over the moon,” the Mary Poppins Returns star said in a statement. “I delighted in playing every aspect of this extraordinary and iconic character. The entire experience working on it was spellbinding and that’s largely to do with the incomparable Rob Marshall who took on this project with great love, depth and courage in his heart. I’m thrilled for Lin[-Manuel Miranda] and for the recognition for our beautiful score as well as the film as a whole. Thank you again.”

Mahershala Ali – Best Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

“I’d like to thank the HFPA for this extraordinary honor,” Ali said for his work in Green Book. “I’m humbled that all our work has been recognized in such a broad capacity, especially that of my friends Viggo Mortensen and Peter Farrelly. Green Book offered a unique opportunity to embody a man with breadth, virtuosity and complexity. I’m so grateful that our story has resonance in a time that calls for empathy.”

Constance Wu – Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

“What a morning to have had my phone on Do Not Disturb Mode till now … I’m ecstatic but also in shock!” the Crazy Rich Asians star tweeted. “Thank you [Golden Globes]!!!”

Spike Lee – Best Director – Motion Picture

“I found out about these Golden Globe nominations for BlackKklansman in between advising my NYU grad school students because I teach on Thursdays,” Spike Lee said. “The first word that came to mind was ‘BOOM SHAKALAKA.’ Thank you to the HFPA!”

Penelope Cruz – Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

“Playing Donatella [Versace], who I admire so much, was a huge honor and working with Ryan [Murphy] was a truly wonderful experience,” the Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story star said. “I am so grateful to the HFPA for this nomination and even more excited that Edgar [Ramirez], Darren [Criss] and the show are being recognized as well. Thank you.”

Melissa McCarthy – Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

“I am thrilled and amazed to be nominated by the members of the Hollywood Foreign Press,” the Can You Ever Forgive Me? star said. “I’m so proud of my non-biological brother – Richard E. Grant – on his nomination. Forever grateful to Marielle Heller, our brilliant ship’s captain. I’m humbled to be in the company of the other dreamy nominees.”

Michael Douglas – Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

After earning a nod for his work in the Netflix series The Kominsky Method, Michael Douglas kept it short and sweet. “It is such an honor to be nominated as a comedy actor for The Kominsky Method,” he said.

Timothée Chalamet – Best Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

“WOW! Have woken up with a rush of gratitude and excitement this morning!” the Beautiful Boy star said. “I see the other men in my category, some of whom I’ve already gotten a chance to meet, and I am humbled to even be considered alongside their wonderful performances. Thank you to the HFPA for supporting another indie-minded film. I am soaking up all the gratitude I can. Thank you!”