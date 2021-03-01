Golden Globes: Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo Reprise 'Barb and Star' Characters and Social Media Loses It
The Golden Globes got a healthy dose of glitz and glamour thanks to Barb and Star Go to the Vista Del Mar's Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo. The two comediennes took to the stage Sunday night while reprising their beloved characters, Barb and Star, from the instant comedy classic to present the award for Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy. The film, which was released on Feb. 12 and stars the screenwriting duo alongside Jamie Dornan, Damon Wayans Jr. and Reyn Doi, has been a hit among viewers dubbing the film one of the best in recent years.
Mumolo and Wiig, in their signature Barb and Star style, played up their Midwestern characters at the Globes, sharing a glimpse into how they have been spending their time in Hollywood. Sharing the joys of high-end Los Angeles shopping from gems found at the Hollywood T-shirt store to grabbing up tourist-like souvenirs and more, the moment between the women was beloved by fans who took to social media to share their affection for the pair being on-stage and how the world needs so much more of them now, more than ever.
Scroll down to see how fans are responding to the surprise visit from Barb and Star, played by Mumolo and Wiig — and then watch our full-length interview with the movie's young star and mischievous villain, Yoyo, played by actor Reyn Doi.
While the movie wasn't eligible for a Golden Globe nomination in this year's comedy category, Variety reports it might never see glory from the Hollywood Foreign Press for 2022. Following multiple pushbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a Golden Globes deadline of Nov. 30, the movie has now been placed in "eligibility purgatory" for any possible acclaim. "Per HFPA rules, all members must be invited to an official screening for a film within one week of its release," according to the publication, revealing how the team behind the movie had until Feb. 19, to set it up. The situation plays out the same for the Screen Actors Guild Awards for 2021 and 2022 with Josh Greenbaum's film being "too late" for consideration.
But not all hope is lost as the film is now within the Oscars' extended qualification window. Variety reported in January that the film was "submitted for Academy consideration in all categories, including best picture." The songs "I Love Boobies" and "Welcome to Palm Vista," both written by Mumolo and Wiig, were also submitted — though no mention of Dornan's ballad, "Edgar's Prayer." While it's unknown what the movie's fate will be during awards season, it's definitely become a beloved hit among viewers and one so many have loved watching again and again.
"So... can we get a [Barb and Star] tv show??" added another fan alongside the hashtag, Golden Globes 2021.
"Ok, I wasn't expecting #BarbAndStar to make an appearance at the #GoldenGlobes," wrote another awards show viewer. "That made my night. I've seen the movie 4 times already."
"The Golden Globes correctly acknowledging how f—ing good Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar," tweeted another user.
"Kristen Wiig 10/10 told The HFPA she would only present if she could present with Annie Mumolo as Barb and Star. And I love that," added another with the hashtag, Golden Globes.
Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar, produced by Lionsgate and Gloria Sanchez Productions, is now available everywhere you rent movies. The movie will be released to own on digital March 26, followed by a Blu-ray Combo Pack with DVD on April 6. Use the hashtag #TakeTheTrip or #BarbAndStar on social media and join in on the conversation! For more on the movie, its stars and all your up-to-the-minute movie news, keep it locked to PopCulture.com.