Golden Globes 2020: Eagle-Eyed Fans Thinks Stage Usher Looks Identical to Ashton Kutcher

Ashton Kutcher isn’t at the 2020 Golden Globes, everyone. But don’t tell that to observant viewers on social media! Throughout the event, many have shared a common observation about a certain usher that keeps being shown on screen. Viewers are convinced they’ve, at the very least, found a perfect doppleganger for the star of The Ranch.

Ashton Kutcher gets Two and a Half Men cancelled and now she’s reduced to handing out trophies at the Globes.#GoldenGlobes #goldenglobes2020 pic.twitter.com/e8HLDPnmU6 — Jeremy Bradley (@JeremyDBradley) January 6, 2020

“Sorry but I keep cracking up at the awkward Ashton Kutcher look alike escorting everyone off stage #GoldenGlobes,” one user wrote.

“Ashton Kutcher demoted to golden globe usher,” another posted.

It’s nice to see that Ashton Kutcher is still working. And so generous of him to walk the winners off stage. #GoldenGlobes — VanLandry (@MLandry70) January 6, 2020

The comments continued in masses on Twitter, with one user adding, “It’s nice to see that Ashton Kutcher is still working. And so generous of him to walk the winners off stage.”

While much of the news around Kutcher on Sunday had to do with his look-alike, Dylan Brosnan — who is the son of former James Bond and Mrs. Doubtfire star, Pierce Brosnan and was the evening’s ambassador with his brother, Paris — the former Two and a Half Men alum recently provided a Texas high school cross country team with new shows prior to one of their upcoming meets.

The Dude, Where’s My Car? star also finds himself in a successful new show. Serving as an executive producer and an actor, Kutcher’s Going From Broke series on Crackle is hitting major strides since debuting a few months back.

The series focuses on the issue of college debt and student loans in the states.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to be partnering with Ashton on a project that addresses such a serious issue in our country. This Crackle original series, Going From Broke, isn’t just entertainment; it also provides real tools and takeaway for viewers,” Rouhana told The Wrap ahead of the premiere. “We’re excited to premiere the series on Crackle since it’s a completely free, ad-supported platform available to stream on any device. It’s the perfect place to reach viewers who may also be saddled with debt and watching every dime they have. It’s the right message on the right platform at the right time.”

Kutcher continues to be a hit in the streaming industry after previously being the front man for one of Netflix’s biggest hits, The Ranch, which wrapped up production at the end of 2019.

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony airs live at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.