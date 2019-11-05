Gloria Estefan Turns Down Super Bowl Halftime Show Offer From Jay-Z

The 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show will be performed by Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, but the two women could have been joined by one more superstar.

Gloria Estefan told Entertainment Tonight that Jay-Z, who organized the show, called her husband, Emilio Estefan, to see if she was interested in performing — but she ultimately turned the rapper down.

“Jay-Z called me and said, ‘You know something? I’m coming to Miami,’ and Gloria said, ‘I’m not going to the Super Bowl. I don’t want to do it!’” Emilio said.

Gloria added, “Come on — those high-stress things? That’s a high stress thing. I’ve done them. I’ve done two.”

The 62-year-old previously performed during the 1992 Super Bowl Halftime Show, which had a “Winter Magic” theme in tribute to the Winter Olympics held that year. She also headlined the 1999 Super Bowl Halftime Show, which was a celebration of soul, salsa and swing, alongside Stevie Wonder.

When asked what Jay-Z could do to get her to reconsider this year’s offer, Gloria responded, “What would be the need? You already have two amazing headliners. And, I’ve been blessed to have already done it twice. It’s good.”

The Grammy winner continued to praise Lopez and Shakira, calling them the “perfect people” to headline the show.

“I’m really thrilled for Shakira and J-Lo that are going to be burning up the stage because those women are hot,” she said. “Plus they’re both his, you know …”

“I signed them!” her husband interjected.

Emilio signed Shakira as a young artist and both he and Gloria have had a hand in the Colombian star’s career. Gloria co-wrote Shakira’s massive crossover hit “Whenever, Wherever,” as well as Lopez’s smash “Let’s Get Loud.”

“This is gonna be so much fun!” Lopez said of her upcoming halftime performance during a September episode of Thursday Night Football before going on to praise her co-headliner. “She’s such a dynamic performer, she does her own thing.”

“There’s nobody like her so I know that the two of us together are going to bring that special brand of what we do and there will be people who haven’t even seen us perform who get to see something special that night,” she continued. “It’s going to be an exciting show.”

“That’s what you can expect. When you think about Shak and you think about what I do, the combination of that, I think of an explosion of fun and energy!”

Super Bowl LIV will be held at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Feb. 2, 2020.

