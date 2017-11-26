‘Glee’ Actress Naya Rivera Arrested for Domestic Battery

Actress Naya Rivera was arrested for allegedly assaulting her husband on Saturday night.

Rivera, who played Santana Lopez on FOX‘s Glee, is accused of hitting husband Ryan Dorsey in the head and lip as they were taking a walk with their son Josey near their home in Kanawha County, West Virginia. Dorsey is said to have a cell phone video of the incident, according to WSAZ reporter Jatara McGee.

Rivera was taken into custody and formally charged with domestic battery charges.

McGee, who filmed Rivera’s arraignment, asked the actress if she wanted to make any statements to the press, but she simply put her head down. She was released on a personal recognizance bond, with Dorsey’s father picking her up afterwards.

Rivera had filed for divorce from Dorsey in November 2016, but decided in October to stop the proceedings.

Watch River’s arraignment below.