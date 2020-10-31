'Glee' Alum Naya Rivera's Son Copies Late Mother's Moves Dancing to Michael Jackson's 'Smooth Criminal'

✖

Late Glee star Naya Rivera's son Josey is following in his mother's footsteps. As the Daily Mail noted, Josey's father, Rivera's ex-husband Ryan Dorsey, posted a video of his son dancing to Michael Jackson's "Smooth Criminal" on his Instagram Story. Glee fans will surely recall that in 2012, Rivera engaged in a riveting duet with Grant Gustin to that very song on the show, making her son's adorable dancing moment all the more special.

On Wednesday night, Dorsey posted a sweet video of his son dancing along to the music video for Jackson's "Smooth Criminal." In the clip, the five-year-old can be seen pulling out all of his best moves as he dances along to the track. It didn't take long before Rivera's fans tied the video to one of the late star's performances on Glee. As previously mentioned, in an episode that aired in January 2012, Rivera and Gustin performed a stripped-down version of the song set to two cellos. While Glee produced a number of show-stopping performances during the course of its run, Rivera and Gustin's performance remains one of the show's most memorable.

In July, Rivera died following a drowning incident at Lake Piru. At the time, she was on a trip to the location with her son. But, after the two went swimming in the lake, Rivera, who was not wearing a life jacket, did not make it back onto the boat that she rented out earlier in the day. While Josey was safe following the incident, Rivera's body was found in the lake days later. The news sent shockwaves through Hollywood, as the late star was only 33 years old at the time of her untimely passing.

Recently, Dorsey found himself in the midst of a different matter in late September after it was rumored that he was getting close with Rivera's sister, Nickayla Rivera. However, Nickayla later set the record straight on social media, explaining that she was simply showing up for her family during a time when it has been difficult to show up for herself. "In the darkest time of my life, the only thing that is important is my friends & family," her statement began. "Showing up for my nephew, even though I can't show up for myself." The 26-year-old model went on to address rumors about her relationship with Dorsey, including reports that they have moved in together. Nickayla continued, "Im not concerned with the way things look because no one can see each agonizing moment we all endure. What matters most I've learned, is to show compassion, not to judge others, & never take a moment of life for granted. I hope you all can do the same."