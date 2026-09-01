Gladys Knight Makes Major Career Announcement ‘After Much Soul Searching’

Gladys Knight is planning to spend less time onstage and more time with her family as she looks toward the next chapter of her life.

The 82-year-old music legend announced Thursday on Instagram that she intends to take on fewer performances after more than 75 years in the entertainment business. Knight said the decision followed “much soul searching” and will allow her to devote more attention to her personal life and other projects.

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“After much soul searching I’ve decided that I will be easing into fewer performances while focusing on transitioning into the next stage of my career and life moving forward,” Knight wrote. “I’ll be spending more time on projects with my husband and visiting with my grandbabies and am looking forward to this new era.”

The announcement comes after social media users raised concerns about Knight following the circulation of videos from some of her recent performances. Her husband and manager, William McDowell, subsequently spoke with TMZ about the singer’s health.

McDowell acknowledged that Knight has good days and bad days but said her desire to perform remains strong.

“No one is ever gonna make me say, ‘My wife is well,’ but all she wants to do is sing,” he told the outlet.

McDowell also addressed speculation that Knight could have dementia. He said she has not received such a diagnosis, but the couple plans to see a doctor to evaluate whether she may have the condition.

Knight, known for such songs as “Midnight Train to Georgia,” “That’s What Friends Are For” and “Neither One of Us,” has spent decades performing for audiences around the world. Her latest announcement suggests that while she plans to reduce her schedule, music will remain an important part of her life.

Rather than completely stepping away from the spotlight, Knight appears to be making room for other priorities. She said she wants to work on projects with McDowell and spend more time with her grandchildren while entering what she described as a “new era.”

She also used her message to reflect on the extraordinary support she has received from listeners throughout her time in music.

“I’d like to take a moment, in advance, to thank all my fans over this last three quarters of a century for making a little girl’s dream come true and supporting her every step of the way,” Knight wrote. “I am immensely grateful to all of you and send my eternal love back to you.”

Knight closed by leaving the door open for future appearances.

“I hope to see your smiling faces out and about and on the road,” she wrote. “God bless all of you and hope to see you soon.”