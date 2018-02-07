Celebrity

Gisele Bundchen Faces Backlash for What She Said After Super Bowl Loss

After the New England Patriots were defeated by the Philadelphia Eagles during Sunday’s Super Bowl LII, Gisele Bundchen told her children that “you have to let someone else win sometimes.”

USA Today reports that Bundchen, who is married to Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, made the comment after her 5-year-old daughter, Vivian, realized the Eagles had won.

“Daddy won five times. They never won before. Their whole life, they never won a Super Bowl. You have to let someone else win sometimes,” Bundchen told her children.

“Sometimes you have to let other people win,” she continued. “We have to share. Sharing is caring.’”

Bundchen and Brady share Vivian and 8-year-old son Benjamin. Brady is also father to 10-year-old son John from a previous relationship. At one point after the game, Bundchen crouched down and wiped away Vivian and Benjamin’s tears as John stood beside them. Bundchen was later seen offering her congratulations to members of the Eagles as she left the stadium.

The model is now facing backlash for her comment about “letting someone else win,” with some finding her words “patronizing.”

Others noted that while they understood Bundchen’s sentiment, her choice of words seemed to be the issue.

Bundchen also had her fair share of supporters, who appreciated the model attempting to cheer her children up.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel also shared an Instagram post after the game, congratulating the Eagles and praising her husband.

“Congratulations Eagles for winning the Super bowl, what a game that was!” she wrote. “Congratulations Patriots for giving your best and to my love, we are incredibly proud of you because we are able to see every day all the commitment, sacrifice and hard work that you have devoted to become the best in what you do. We love you!”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @gisele

