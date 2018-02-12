Gigi Hadid Fights Back Against Weight Commentators

Supermodel Gigi Hadid took to Twitter on Sunday during New York Fashion Week, but it wasn’t for celebratory reasons.

The 22-year-old instead had a message for people shaming her body image — knock it off!

“For those of you so determined to come up w why my body has changed over the years, you may not know that when I started [at] 17 I was not yet diagnosed [with] Hashimoto’s disease; those of u who called me ‘too big for the industry’ were seeing inflammation & water retention due to that,” Hadid wrote in a series of tweets.

“Over the last few years I’ve been properly medicated to help symptoms including those, as well as extreme fatigue, metabolism issues, body’s ability to retain heat, etc … I was also part of a holistic medical trial that helped my thyroid levels balance out.”

Hadid began her modeling career when she was just two years-old, being discovered by GUESS? founder Paul Marciano. She left the industry to focus on school but returned in 2011. In 2014 she revealed she had Hashimoto’s disease, an autoimmune disease that gradually destroys the thyroid.

“Although stress & excessive travel can also affect the body, I have always eaten the same, my body just handles it differently now that my health is better,” Hadid wrote. “I may be ‘too skinny’ for [you], honestly this skinny isn’t what I want to be, but I feel healthier internally and … am still learning and growing with my body everyday, as everyone is.”

It’s been an emotional few weeks for Hadid. Her father, Mohamed Hadid, was accused of rape by model Miranda Vee on Feb. 3.

Meanwhile her sister Bella recently had a face-to-face encounter with her 37-year-old stalker near her apartment in New York City, who thankfully was arrested before he could come into contact with her.

Chrissy Teigen, a model in her own right for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, applauded Hadid for her statement with a response tweet, “alternate tweet: ‘f— off’” along with a heart emoji.

