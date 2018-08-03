Gigi Hadid’s Latest Magazine Cover Frightens Fans: ‘This Is Terrifying’

Gigi Hadid has covered numerous magazines in her time as a model, with her latest being the cover of Love magazine. Unlike her previous work, however, this photo is downright terrifying.

The cover sees Hadid post in a Donnie Darko-inspired evil bunny mask, with the 23-year-old’s signature blonde tresses visible under the nightmare-inducing visage.

Honestly, prepare yourselves before scrolling to this photo.

The magazine referred to Hadid as “the golden hare in the golden hour” and added that the snap is of Hadid “as you’ve never seen her before.”

Love isn’t wrong there, but it’s clear some fans had no interest in seeing the model in a getup that could potentially haunt their dreams.

“This is terrifying,” wrote one.

“My worst nightmare,” shared another.

“I love my queen but this is a no no,” a third said.

A fourth wrote, “This is honestly the worst cover ever,” with an additional comment reading, “When creative is confused with ridiculous you get a cover like this.”

The snap also features a small white dog who seems unbothered to be posing with the model and her creepy mask.

“Is this dog okay?” one commenter wondered.

“Poor dog!” another comment read.

Other fans were in support of the unique cover.

“Bold, but awesome,” one person wrote.

“I really do love the cover,” shared another.

Along with the Darko cover, there’s also a second option in which Hadid appears as her normal, gorgeous self, though the bunny theme is still present thanks to a pair of leather ears affixed to the model’s head.

To celebrate its 10-year anniversary and 20th issue, Love also released a series of other covers with stars including Kendall Jenner and Uma Thurman, but it’s clear Hadid’s option will go down as the most memorable.

Hadid hasn’t yet commented on the stir her second cover caused, but the model is no stranger to controversies involving photoshoots.

Earlier this year, Hadid was accused of participating in blackface on a cover she did for Vogue Italia, though she did address those allegations.

“Please understand that my control of a shoot 1. is non existent in terms of creative direction 2. ends completely when I leave set, and anything done to a photo in post is out of my control fully,” Hadid shared on Twitter at the time, explaining that bronzing and photoshop are often seen in photographer Steven Klein’s work.

“Regardless, I want to apologize because my intention is never to diminish those concerns or take opportunities away from anyone else, and I hope this can be an example to other magazines and teams in the future,” the model continued. “There are real issues regarding representation in fashion – it’s our responsibility to work towards a more diverse industry.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Jared Siskin