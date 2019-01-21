‘Ghostbusters’ Reboot Star Leslie Jones Clears up Remarks About Upcoming Sequel

Leslie Jones is clearing up her remark about the upcoming Ghostbusters movie after she called it “insulting” that it would ignore the 2016 all-female reboot version she appeared in.

Last week, the Saturday Night Live comic shared her disappointment with the news of Jason Reitman‘s new film, which is set to pick up the Ghostbusters story that began with Ivan Reitman‘s 1984 film and 1989 sequel.

She called the upcoming movie, set to debut in 2020, “so insulting” and “something Trump would do.”

“Like f— us. We [didn’t] count,” she tweeted. “ugh so annoying. Such a d— move. And I don’t give a f— I’m saying something!”

On Sunday night, Jones clarified her comment a bit in a tweet responding to a fan who was defending her.

“It’s very sad that this is [the] response I get,” she wrote. “When the point is if they make this new one with all men and it does well which it will. It might feel that ‘boys are better’ it makes my heart drop.”

“Maybe I could have use[d] different words but I’m allowed to have my feelings just like them,” she wrote.

No one else involved in the new film has responded to Jones’ comment, although Reitman — who has directed Up in the Air, Juno and Thank You for Smoking — told Entertainment Weekly last week that he did not want his movie to be interpreted as a sign of disrespect to the work Jones, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon and Melissa McCarthy did in 2016.

Reitman said the only reason the films’ storylines wouldn’t link up is because director Paul Feig’s 2016 film created an original timeline that ignored the events of the earlier movies. Stars Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts appeared in cameo roles as entirely different characters.

“I have so much respect for what Paul created with those brilliant actresses, and would love to see more stories from them. However, this new movie will follow the trajectory of the original film,” Reitman said.

Reitman announced last week that he will be directing the new Ghostbusters film for summer 2020 that follows new characters through the same world that was saved from the apocalypse in the original story. His father, Ivan Reitman, directed the first two movies and produced the 2016 reboot, and will also produce this new film.

Characters and plotlines for the 2020 film have not yet been announced.