Gerard Butler Hospitalized After Motorbike Accident

Gerard Butler has been hospitalized after a motorbike accident in Los Angeles, TMZ reports.

The actor was reportedly riding his motorcycle when he was cut off by a car, causing him to crash. Someone called 911 and paramedics arrived, taking Butler to the hospital where he was treated for his injuries. The 47-year-old did not suffer any broken bones.

Butler’s newest film, the natural disaster flick Geostorm, is set for release on Oct. 20, and the cuts and bruises the actor suffered in the accident shouldn’t prevent him from normal promotion for the movie.

NME shares that this isn’t the first time Butler has found himself facing injury, as he previously suffered from broken bones in his neck while filming the action flick Olympus Has Fallen in 2013. He was also forced underwater while filming the surf movie Chasing Mavericks in 2011, leading him to a painkiller addiction and time in rehab.

“There are always those risks and they hopefully become stories but when you do an action movie, you sign on for that,” Butler told the Daily Record in 2013. “You sign up for the fact that you’re going to get a few grazes and a few bruises along the way.”

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.com