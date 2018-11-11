Gerard Butler’s Home Damaged in California Fires

Actor Gerard Butler‘s Malibu home was damaged by the Woolsey Fire, which continues to rage across Los Angeles and Ventura counties in California.

Butler shared a photo of the devastation on his Instagram page, showing a burned-out vehicle and the remains of his garage. In an Instagram Story video, Butler said his property is “half gone.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Returned to my house in Malibu after evacuating. Heartbreaking time across California. Inspired as ever by the courage, spirit and sacrifice of firefighters. Thank you [Los Angeles Fire Department],” the Hunter Killer actor wrote.

He also encouraged fans to donate to the L.A. Fire Department though SupportLAFD.org. Butler, 48, also included a link to the foundation in his Instagram profile.

The Woolsey Fire has impacted the lives of many celebrities who call the region home. Singer Robin Thicke’s home has burned down, while The Bachelor Angora Hills mansion was damaged. Alyssa Milano, Caitlyn Jenner, members of the Kardashian family, Martin Sheen and others have been forced to evacuate their homes.

Cal Fire reported early Sunday morning that Willsey Fire is now 10 percent contained, but doubled in size overnight again, burning 83,275 acres. At least 177 homes have been destroyed and more than 265,000 people have been evacuated as the fire continues its fast march to the Pacific Ocean, reports CBS Los Angeles. More than 3,000 firefighters were dispatched to stop it.

Although some progress has been made, there is concern that the fire could regain strength thanks to high wind gusts. Officials have warned that gusts could reach 40 mph, reports CNN.

“Sadly, with these winds, it’s not over yet,” Scott Jalbert, chief of Cal Fire’s San Luis Obispo Unit, told reporters.

Firefighters are also trying to contain the Hill Fire in the same region. It has burned 4,531 acres and is 70 percent contained as of Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Camp Fire in Northern California is 25 percent contained and has burned 109,000 acres. The fire has destroyed 6,700 buildings, mostly homes, and is responsibly for at least 23 deaths. It has also been responsible for destroying nearly all of the town of Paradise, north of Sacramento.

According to the Washington Post, the Camp Fire is now the worst California fire since 1991. California Gov. Jerry Brown has asked for a “presidential major disaster declaration,” which would provide more funds for state and local governments to help those impacted by the fire.

“This event was the worst-case scenario,” Butte County Sheriff Kory L. Honea said of the Camp Fire. “It’s the event that we have feared for a long time.”

For information on how to help those affected by the fires, click here.

Photo credit: Instgaram/Gerard Butler