George Foreman Shares Emotional Tribute Following Daughter Freeda’s Death at 42

Legendary boxer George Foreman is speaking out for the first time since his daughter, Freeda, died Saturday at the age of 42.

Freeda, who followed in her father’s footsteps with a short but successful boxing career, died on Saturday, TMZ reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Foreman spoke up about his daughter in an emotional tweet Sunday.

“Daddy I want to Box,’Get an Education first’ I said, well she Brought The bacon home ( degree),” Foreman wrote in the now-deleted tweet.

“2 Kids 3 Grands (Husband) First Sunday in 42 years without my Freeda. She’s With her maker now.10 kids forever,” continued Foreman, who has nine other children in addition to Freeda. “Just 1 more day I wanted okay 1 more year [1] more decade.”

Freeda was found dead in her home near Houston, Texas, by a family member. Police, who are waiting on a report from the coroner’s office to confirm a cause of death, say foul play is not suspected.

Freeda won her first five bouts in the boxing ring in 2000 before her first loss a year later. She retired with a 5-1 record with three knockouts to focus her attention on caring for her family and various personal passions and to become a boxing promoter.

She appeared in multiple documentaries about her dad and had a guest role on a 2003 episode of King of the Hill. Her Twitter bio reads, “Aside from my love of family, being a good mother, wife, and friend, I aspire to make a positive difference in our American Criminal Justice System.”

She is survived by her husband, their two children, three grandchildren, as well as her parents and siblings.

Foreman is a dad to five girls and five boys. All the boys are named George, and Freeda’s middle name was after her father as well.

Foreman was a heavyweight boxing champion in the 1970s and 1990s. He gained another level of fame as a spokesman for the George Foreman Grill.