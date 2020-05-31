'Law & Order: SVU' Star Ice-T Praises Protests Across US Following Death of George Floyd

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Ice-T made it very clear that he supports those protesting police brutality and racial inequality following the death of George Floyd. In a series of tweets, the rapper shared videos of protests around the country and praised people for standing up for what they believe. The protests have broken out in major cities across the country after Floyd died while in Minneapolis police custody.

In his most recent tweets Saturday, Ice-T referred people to two tracks he recorded with his band Body Count. "ATTENTION If you have NEVER listened to any of my music. I think you should try and listen to the WORDS of this song.. Especially TODAY," Ice-T tweeted, alongside the video for the group's 2017 song "No Lives Matter." The song criticized those who used the phrase "All Lives Matter" to criticize the Black Lives Matter movement.

Floyd died on Monday while in police custody. Video shows police officer Derek Chauvin with his knee on Floyd's neck for several minutes, even after Floyd lost consciousness. Throughout the incident, Floyd repeatedly complained he could not breathe, but Chauvin kept Floyd pinned to the ground. Chauvin and three other officers involved in the arrest were fired, but it was not until Friday that Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. Prosecutors have said the other officers could face charges in the future.

Floyd's death came just weeks after the deaths of two other black Americans. In February, Ahmaud Arbery was killed by two white men in Georgia. The men were not charged with a crime until earlier this month, after a video leaked to the public. A third man who filmed Arbery's death was also charged. In March, Louisville, Kentucky police officers shot and killed Breonna Taylor while serving a "no-knock" warrant.