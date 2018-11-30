George and Amal Clooney Top of List to Be Godparents for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Baby

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s first child is due in the spring, and once the baby arrives, he or she will be given multiple godparents, as is royal family tradition.

Two people reportedly on the shortlist for the title are George Clooney and Amal Clooney, who are good friends with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and attended the royal pair’s wedding back in May. In August, Markle and Harry visited the Clooneys at their home in Lake Como, Italy, enjoying a relaxing weekend involving lounging by the pool, indulgent dinners and even some basketball for George and Harry.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In addition to their recent vacation, Harry and Markle are also expected to attend a dinner party at the Clooney’s home next month along with former United States president Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle.

According to a Daily Mail source, the Clooneys are seemingly “all but confirmed” as two of baby Sussex’s many godparents, as the insider alleges that the Hollywood couple is much closer to Markle and Harry than has been revealed to the public.

“Amal and Meghan have been close for years, and Harry and George have become buddies because of that,” the source said. “They’re much closer than the headlines let on.”

The insider added that George has “told a couple of people he has a strong hunch” that he and Amal will be selected as godparents.

Royal family tradition seems to eschew a child’s godparents being immediate members of its family, as family is already considered to be an important part of the baby’s life. For example, Prince Louis, who was born in April, has six godparents, none of whom are immediate family members.

It’s also possible that George and Amal will be godparents to not one, but two babies, as a recent surge in betting has seen royal baby watchers up their belief that Markle will be giving birth to twins.

In fact, the surge led Irish betting company Paddy Powder to stop taking bets altogether, convincing royal fans that those betters were onto something. Before betting was stopped, the odds of Markle giving birth to twins reached a high of 5 to 1.

“An unprecedented amount of bets on Meghan and Harry to have twins has forced us to stop taking bets on the market altogether,” a spokesperson for Paddy Power told Us Weekly in a statement. “Since the day began, the stream of bets has led us to believe that perhaps the punters — or an insider source — knows something more than we do.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Ian West