Gene Simmons Settles Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Gene Simmons recently settled a sexual assault lawsuit that had been brought against him by reporter.

The woman, who chose to file the suit anonymously, alleged that Simmons groped her and make inappropriate comments about her body during the December 2017 grand opening of his Rock & Brews eatery in San Bernardino, California.

According to The Blast, on July 2 the woman’s lawyer advised the court that the two parties had reached a settlement in the case of Jane Doe vs Gene Klein.

Following the initial lawsuit filing, Simmons made a statement, denying the allegations that had been made.

“Friends, I intend to defend myself against any alleged charges you may have been reading about in the media,” Simmons said, per Us Weekly. “For the record, I did not assault the person making these accusations in the manner alleged in the complaint or harm her in any way.”

“I am conferring with my lawyers with the aim of vigorously countering these allegations,” he added. “And, I look forward to my day in court where the evidence will prove my innocence.”

His son Nick also commented on the allegations, saying that his father is an “abrasive a—hole,” but that he didn’t think these specific allegations were entirely accurate.

“I mean, hell, he’s a f—ing egomaniac. If anything, he’s a consent addict,” Nick added. “He wants vehement consent. That’s his whole thing.”

Coincidentally, around the same time that the anonymous reporter filed her lawsuit, Australian reporter Kathy McCabe alleged that Simmons had been inappropriate with her during an interview in the 1990s.

She claimed that, among other things, he repeatedly made a joke to the effect of, “I love coming to Australia because all the women have big (breasts) and big (behinds).”

“(Simmons’) verbal harassment tipped me over the edge of professionalism and I responded that as I possessed neither attribute, would he mind answering a question,” McCabe added, according to USA Today. “He laughed at me. I asked two more questions, he gave pretty much the same answer and I told him he had wasted enough of my time.”

She later added that the cameraman who had accompanied her on the interview told her that he “felt like smacking Simmons in the face” at one point, due to the alleged behavior.

McCabe finally noted that Simmons was due to appear in her home country soon, and challenged the government to intervene.

“The serial pest is due in Australia for a solo tour in February. Considering his relentless and vile disrespect of Australian women, I put him on my list of banned musicians about 15 years ago.”

At this time, neither Simmons nor his legal team appear to have commented on the settlement news.