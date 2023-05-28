Gayle King Stands up for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Amid Paparazzi Car Chase Fiasco

Gayle King says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's fears should be taken seriously. The famed journalist spoke with Page Six while attending the 148th Preakness Stakes in Baltimore, MD regarding the couple's statement about being hounded by paparazzi in New York City. One person who felt the couple was exaggerating things was The View moderator, Whoopi Goldberg. While discussing Meghan and Harry's statements during the roundtable, Goldberg explained that due to NYC's makeup, it's hard to have a hardcore paparazzi showdown.

"Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were followed by paparazzi while leaving the Ziegfeld Theatre. Their spokesperson called it a 'near-catastrophic car chase,'" Goldberg said. "Others said it wasn't bad, but I think people in New York know if it was possible to have car chases in New York, we'd all make it to the theater on time. But I think their spokesperson referenced something that you generally would reference in Los Angeles. That's where you have chases. That's where you can move at high speeds."

But King came to Meghan and Harry's defense. "I think it was a very unfortunate incident," King said in her chat with Page Six. "It's troubling to me that anybody would try to downplay what that would mean to them. That's very troubling to me."

She continued: "I'm just really sorry it happened and very sorry they had to go through it. Everybody can have all of their opinions but I always go back to, 'How did they feel in that moment?'"

A rep for Harry and Meghan released a statement to the media after the incident, saying: "Last night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms. Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi. This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers. While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone's safety."