Gayle King Marks Major Career Milestone

Gayle King marked her 11th anniversary at CBS Mornings on Monday, Jan. 9. The long-time anchor celebrated by wearing an iconic yellow dress that has become familiar to many fans. King wore the same sleeveless dress on her very first day at CBS News' morning show on Jan. 9, 2012.

King's co-host Nate Burleson sang her praises on Monday, introducing a segment about King's long tenure. He said: "So on January 9th, which is a very special day – it should be a holiday because it's Gayle's 11th anniversary at CBS News. Gayle, in addition to the sweet treats that we put right here on this table, we put together a little something to celebrate you." With that, the screen showed a montage of highlights from King's career.

Today, we’re celebrating 11 years of Gayle at @CBSNews with some sweet treats, a special yellow dress and a look at some of her most spectacular moments from the past year. pic.twitter.com/WV0gF2Im4g — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) January 9, 2023

King admitted that she was nervous to mark the occasion with her classic dress, and said that she even joked with her stylist about it ahead of time. She said: "I'm just praying to sweet Black baby Jesus that it fits." She also seemed confident that she would stay at CBS Mornings, though she wasn't sure for how long.

"Here's to another 11 I hope, I hope," she said, then after a momentary pause added: "Do I hope another 11? I hope for another 11, I wanna be here. I thank you. Thank you, thank you."

On Instagram, King shared some highlights from her work anniversary as well. Burleson served her cupcakes on set, while the screen showed her in the same anniversary dress every year on this date since 2012. At the same time, King celebrated some of the more hard-hitting moments of her career too.

When King took her current job the show was called CBS This Morning, and she co-anchored with Charlie Rose. At the time, it was the brand new replacement for CBS' The Early Show. Over the last decade, the show has evolved – influenced largely by King and her chemistry with her various co-anchors. It has carved out a unique niche among competing morning news shows on other networks.

The latest overhauls to the show came in 2021 when it moved to a new studio elsewhere in Manhattan. Burleson then joined King as co-anchor, and the show was renamed CBS Mornings. This was meant to imply some continuity with CBS' beloved weekend show CBS Sunday Morning.

Whether or not she has another 11 years to go, King is clearly still enjoying her time on CBS Mornings. The show airs on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. ET on CBS.