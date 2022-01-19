Gaspard Ulliel, French Actor and ‘Moon Knight’ Star, Mourned by Fans on Social Media

Gaspard Ulliel, a beloved french actor who stars in the forthcoming Moon Knight series, is being mourned by fans on social media, following the news of his tragic death. It was reported on Wednesday that Ulleil had been in a skiing accident wherein he collided with another skier. Ulleil remained unconscious after the incident, which caused concern. He was transported to a hospital for medical attention but was eventually pronounced dead at the age of 37.

Ulleil was known for many critically acclaimed roles, including in films such as Brotherhood of the Wolf (2001), A Very Long Engagement (2004) and Hannibal Rising (2007), wherein he portrayed a young Hannibal Lecter in a prequel story about the infamous fictional serial killer. The actor also received praise for his portrayal of fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent in a 2014 film about his career. Most recently, he was cast opposite Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke in Marvel’s Moon Knight, a Disney+ comic book-based series that debuts in March.

Sadly, this will be one of the last times Ulleil is seen on-screen, as he appears to have only had two other projects in the works at the time of his death, and it is unclear if he even began filming on one of them. Fans of Ulleil have been taking to Twitter to share their shock and sorrow over his passing, lamenting the tragedy of such an incredible artist having his life cut short. Scroll down to read some memorials and see what mourning fans are writing.

“A Terrible Loss…”

https://twitter.com/AnnieApprox/status/1483866508988239887?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Wow so unexpected,” a user tweeted.”This is so sad. Rest in peace.”

“Terrible News…”

https://twitter.com/Beechbone/status/1483870458076438528?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“My condolences go out to his family and friends,” a fan offered.

“Very Sad…”

https://twitter.com/rejectnation/status/1483812104352247809?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Very sad news indeed,” someone lamented. “My personal favorite work of his is A Very Long Engagement.”

“Heartbreaking”

https://twitter.com/IndieWire/status/1483925988023181313?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“This is so heartbreaking, may he rest in peace,” a grieving Twitter user wrote.

“Very Upsetting News”

https://twitter.com/HannaFlint/status/1483829910175158274?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Very upsetting news,” a fan offered. “I will always remember his role in Hannibal Rising, which was wonderful performance from him and which he played the part of Hannibal Lecter quite complex with a lot of layers.”

“Just a Shame…”

https://twitter.com/King_Shadow89/status/1483909875717529601?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Wow. Just a shame to lose someone so amazing so young,” someone tweeted.

“Rest in Peace”

https://twitter.com/CinemaView_/status/1483808423917633538?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“That’s such a shame and so young. Rest in peace,” a Twitter user commented.