‘Game of Thrones’ Star Sophie Turner Gushes Over Future Sister-In-Law Priyanka Chopra

Sophie Turner had the cutest message of love for her future sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra.

The Game of Thrones star, who is engaged to Joe Jonas, took to Instagram and gushed about Joe’s brother confirming his engagement to Chopra after a ceremony in India.

“First I’m blessed with an incredible future brother-in-law, and now such [a] beautiful, inside and out, future sister-in-law,” Turner, 22, wrote on Instagram, Saturday. “I’m so excited to welcome you into the family [Priyanka Chopra]. I love you both [Nick Jonas].”

The message came alongside a picture of the future Mr. and Mrs. Nick Jonas, PEOPLE writes, a repost of the photo originally posted by Chopra, showing the pair embracing as she placed her hand (and massive ring) on his chest.

“Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love,” he wrote in the caption, while the Bollywood star swooned, “Taken.. With all my heart and soul.”

Their post comes three weeks after news broke that the “Jealous” singer had proposed after shutting down Tiffany and Co.’s London store to buy her a stunning engagement ring. Nick reportedly popped the question in July while celebrating the Quantico actress’ 36th birthday in London.

“They are so happy,” the insider said of the future spouses, who began dating in May.

“His friends and family have never seen him like this, and they’re all really excited for him. He’s definitely very serious about her,” a separate source added.

Turner wasn’t the only one celebrating Nick’s big news on Saturday. Joe, 29, also had nice things to say, writing on Twitter, “I couldn’t be happier for my brother. Welcome to the family [Priyanka Chopra] We love you [hugging emoji].”

As Turner and Joe sent their love from afar, the Jonas parents Denis and Kevin Sr. were in India celebrating their son’s happy news in Chopra’s home country.

The couple have not spoken publicly about their relationship, with these Instagram posts being the most the couple have shared about one another on social media. On Saturday, the Jonas parents united for the first time with Chopra’s mother Madhu and her brother Siddharth at a Hindu prayer ceremony and engagement party for Nick and Chopra.

Photos of their happy meeting were shared to Chopra’s Instagram page, showing the full family smiling together in front of a custom “NP” logo (for Nick and Priyanka).

“The only way to do this… with Family and God,” she wrote. “Thank you all for your wishes and blessings.”

Chopra and Jonas have not revealed when they plan to tie the knot so far.

Photo credit: Joe Scarnici / Getty