‘Game of Thrones’ Star Sophie Turner Chugs Glass of Wine on Jumbotron

Sophie Turner is continuing to stake her claim as the coolest member of the Game of Thrones cast, attending a New York Rangers game at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night and scoring a memorable moment on the Jumbotron in the process.

During a break in play, the camera panned to Turner, with the actress obliging its unspoken request and offering a dab before beginning to down the glass of wine she was holding.

Naturally, the crowd was thrilled, cheering for the 23-year-old as she drained the glass before wiping her mouth and leaning back in her seat.

Turner later shared a video of the moment on Twitter, referencing GOT in her caption when she wrote, “Send it for the Starks.” Turner plays Sansa Stark on the HBO show, which returns for its final season next month. The video Turner shared was first captured by former hockey player Cory Anderson with the caption “The starks know how to send it!!!!” and later shared by Barstool Sports before Turner posted it on her own account.

Many commenters were quick to praise the actress’ wine chug as #goals, including celebrities. Drake wrote, “inspiration for 2020 and beyond,” while Nick Jonas commented, “Oh my god.” Ashley Graham chimed in with “my girl,” Vanessa Hudgens laughed, “Hahahhaha ammmmmazing” and model Georgia Fowler called Turner a “legend.” Turner’s fiancé, Joe Jonas, simply offered a sunglasses-wearing emoji.

Turner often attends athletic events with Joe, so the Dark Phoenix star is likely no stranger to the Jumbotron. Joe recently told James Corden that the pair are planning to marry this summer, which means Turner is bound to have another seriously viral moment should the couple choose to share photos from their big day.

Joe proposed to Turner in October 2017 after the two had been dating since November 2016. Turner explained to Glamour UK in a recent interview that being with the musician helped her discover herself.

“I think for the longest time I didn’t have a real sense of myself,” she said. “I had a bit of an identity crisis where I was playing all these people and I’d grown up faster than I probably should have done. I hadn’t been able to experience university, or just spend a lot of time with friends, so for a while I kept thinking, ‘Who am I?’”

“A lot of [my happiness now] is to do with being with a person I’ve fallen in love with, who loves me more than he loves himself, and who wants to see me find my own happiness,” she continued. “That was probably the biggest thing that pushed me to find who I am – and find my happiness in things other than acting.”

Photo Credit: Twitter / @jenshames