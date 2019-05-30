‘Game of Thrones’ Star Kit Harington Spotted for First Time Since Entering Wellness Retreat for ‘Stress and Alcohol’

Kit Harington has been spotted for the first time since entering a wellness retreat to deal with multiple issues reportedly including stress and alcohol.

The Game of Thrones star was photographed at the retreat leaving a private villa with an assistant and venturing across a parking lot to a boutique fitness center, the Daily Mail shares.

The actor was dressed casually grey sweatpants, a white T-shirt, an open button-down shirt and a brown hat.

EXCLUSIVE: Kit Harington seen for the first time since entering wellness retreat for ‘stress and alcohol’ after the finale of Game of Thrones https://t.co/9tVgwLoC6F — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) May 30, 2019

Harington entered treatment last month to deal with “personal issues.”

“Kit has decided to utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues,” a representative for the actor said in a statement to CNN.

A source told Us Weekly that the 32-year-old made the choice to check into the facility for his wife, actress Rose Leslie.

“Kit went to treatment for Rose,” the source said. “He was living a very unhealthy lifestyle. He was stressed all the time and using unhealthy coping tools.”

The insider added that Leslie is “so supportive of” her husband. “[She] loves him very much,” the source said. “She had been telling him to get into treatment for a little while now.”

Page Six reports that the British star checked in to the luxury retreat for stress and alcohol use and has been “undergoing psychological coaching, practicing mindful meditation and cognitive behavioral therapy to combat stress and deal with negative emotions.”

Harington is staying at the Prive Swiss retreat in Connecticut, which costs over $120,000 per month and features luxury private waterfront villas on the Long Island Sound. The fitness center offers amenities including a spa, Pilates and yoga classes, with the retreat teaching clients how to cope with their issues.

The actor is reportedly allowed to come and go from the facility as he pleases.

Harington reportedly checked into the facility ahead of the May 19 finale of Game of Thrones, and the star has been open in the past about how much the show has taken a toll on him. In a recent interview with Variety, he admitted that the most difficult part of Thrones was after the Season 5 cliffhanger in which his character, Jon Snow, died (before later being resurrected) due to the attention he received over Jon’s fate.

“My darkest period was when the show seemed to become so much about Jon, when he died and came back,” he said. “I really didn’t like the focus of the whole show coming onto Jon — even though it was invalidating my problem about being the weak link because things were about Jon.”

