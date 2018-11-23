‘Game of Thrones’ Star Kit Harington’s Rep Claims Cheating Allegations Are ‘Completely False’

A rep for Game of Thrones star Kit Harington claims that recent cheating allegations against the actor are “completely false.”

The rumors first began after Russian model/actress Olga Vlasova shared a NSFW photo of whom she claims was 31-year-old Harington asleep in a bed. She alleges that they met in Luxembourg and ended up sleeping together after hitting it off, according to ET Canada.

“The allegations in this story are completely false,” Harington’s rep said of Vlasova’s claims. “[Harington] has never even been to Luxembourg, nor has he ever met Olga Vlasova.”

Harington is married to 31-year-old actress Rose Leslie. The two met on the set of Game of Thrones and were later married after years of being in an on-again-off-again relationship.

In his professional life, Harington is busy preparing for the final season of his hit HBO series Game of Thrones. The show’s Season 8 premiere is scheduled to air in April, and will only run for a total of six episodes.

While speaking to reporters earlier this year, the Jon Snow actor shared his thoughts on how he believes the series finale will be received.

“I think a TV series that’s spanned eight, nine years is an incredibly difficult thing to end,” he explained. “I think not everyone’s going to be happy, you know, and you can’t please everyone. My favorite TV shows are Sopranos, Breaking Bad, and The Wire, and they all ended in a way that…It’s never going to satisfy you.”

In a separate interview, Harington revealed that he became very emotional while reading the scripts for the final season at a cast table read.

“I walked in saying, ‘Don’t tell me, I don’t want to know,’ ” Harington told EW. “What’s the point of reading it to myself in my own head when I can listen to people do it and find out with my friends?”

In yet another interview, Harington spoke candidly about what his post-Game of Thrones plans are, admitting how he is looking to make some aesthetic changes.

“I’d like to step away and enjoy the obscurity, cut my hair, make myself less recognizable as the character, and go do and some other things with a completely new look and tone,” Harington confessed.

“Short-short. The beard will be harder to get rid of — I quite like the beard. I like having the long hair and beard both, but it will be like ritualistic thing. I can’t go into my next role looking the same. This role was brilliant, but I’ll need to get rid of Jon Snow,” he later added.

The first seven seasons of Game of Thrones are available to stream on HBOGo and HBONow for subscribers of the premium cable channel.