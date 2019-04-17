‘Game of Thrones’ Star Sophie Turner Revealed She Considered Suicide After Show Criticism, But Fans Are Here For Her

Fans are standing by Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner after she revealed that she had experienced suicidal thoughts due to the show’s popularity.

Sophie Turner opened up about mental health in a new interview with Dr. Phil recently. On the talk show host’s Phil in the Blanks podcast released on Tuesday, Turner said that criticism of her appearance and performance in the show had had led to depression over the years, culminating in suicidal thoughts at times.

“I would just believe it. I would say, ‘Yeah, I am spotty. I am fat. I am a bad actress.’ I would just believe it. I would get [the costume department] to tighten my corset a lot. I just got very, very self-conscious,” she said in the interview.

this right here. she’s so open about her depression/recovery and how her relationship w/ @joejonas has helped her… i’m so glad she’s doing well and working so hard for her mental health and wellness. i love you @SophieT ❤️ pic.twitter.com/htAsLeaQLB — ellen (@dansaryas) April 16, 2019



After it got out, fans took to social media to express sympathy and solidarity with Turner, who has acquired a massive fanbase through the series. Some even related Turner’s experience to those of her character on the show.

“The Lannisters have that effect on people,” one person tweeted wryly.

“Going through depression personally is one of the most difficult things I’ve ever experienced and I completely agree that making people more aware of these illnesses and talking about it more can help so many people,” added another, “thank you [Sophie Turner] for expressing your beliefs.”

going through depression personally is one of the most difficult things ive ever experienced and i completely agree that making people more aware of these illnesses and talking about it more can help so many people, thank you @SophieT for expressing your beliefs 💗 https://t.co/WTa78XQ6RK — maddie (@madisynnunan) April 16, 2019



Turner has also become a beloved public figure through her engagement to Joe Jonas and her use of social media. Fans have recently gotten a better sense of her as an individual outside of her stoic role, and they felt that this vulnerable moment was an important part of the actress’ bonding with her fanbase.

“She’s so open about her depression/recovery and how her relationship [with Joe Jonas] has helped her,” one fan noted. “I’m so glad she’s doing well and working so hard for her mental health and wellness. I love you, [Sophie Turner].”

Many fans also related Turner’s new revelations to those of her co-stars, including Emilia Clarke’s essay about her aneurysms and Maisie Williams’ discussion of anxiety. They praised the female cast for advancing these difficult and necessary conversations.

“Emilia opened up about her brain aneurysms, [Sophie Turner] discussed her depression [and] mental health treatment process [with] Dr. Phil, and [Maisie Williams] talked about her anxiety [and] mental health,” one fan pointed out. “I could not love, appreciate, and respect the female cast of GoT more than I already do.”

In spite of all, the ladies of Game of Thrones are at the tops of their games at the moment, and they are poised for an even greater pop cultural takeover. Game of Thrones airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).