‘Game of Thrones’ Stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Celebrate 1-Year Wedding Anniversary After He Leaves Rehab

Game of Thrones star Kit Harington left the Connecticut wellness center where he has been receiving treatment for nearly a month just in time for a special celebration. On June 23, the actor marked his one-year wedding anniversary with former co-star and now-wife, Rose Leslie, and the couple reportedly celebrated this week.

“Since Kit left the Connecticut wellness center, he is back in London with Rose,” a source told PEOPLE Friday. “The two are enjoying the summer, spending time with family and friends. Kit seems well. And Rose seems happy that he is back in London.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The source said Leslie was “laying low” while Harington was seeking treatment for “personal issues” in the U.S. Harington was spotted in North London last week.

“It seemed their focus was just getting Kit feeling better. And he does look better,” the source said. “Kit and Rose seem happy.”

The couple “were together in England for their wedding anniversary” on June 23, the source said.

Days after the Game of Thrones series finale aired, Harington’s representative confirmed he chose to “utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues.”

In interviews before Game of Thrones‘ final season debuted, Harington said that becoming a celebrity thanks to the show was difficult to come to terms with, especially as Jon Snow became a bigger character on the show.

“It wasn’t a very good time in my life,” Harington explained in an interview with Variety. “I felt I had to feel that I was the most fortunate person in the world, when actually, I felt very vulnerable. I had a shaky time in my life around there — like I think a lot of people do in their 20s.”

The Emmy nominee explained, “That was a time when I started therapy, and started talking to people. I had felt very unsafe, and I wasn’t talking to anyone. I had to feel very grateful for what I have, but I felt incredibly concerned about whether I could even f—ing act.”

A source for E! News said in May that Leslie was supportive of Harington’s decision to go to a wellness retreat and encouraged him to get the help he needs.

“Rose is very supportive and proud of him for recognizing that he needed to take care of himself. It’s hard to ask for help,” the source said. “She was very encouraging. Seeing Kit struggle was stressful for her, as well. She absolutely agreed that he needed to get some help so that he could feel better.”

Harington and Leslie worked together in Seasons 2, 3 and 4, with Leslie starring as Ygritte. The couple married in Aberdeenshire, Scotland at a castle owned by Leslie’s family in June 2018. Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner and Peter Dinklage were among the Game of Thrones actors at the wedding.

Photo credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO/Getty Images