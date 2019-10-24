‘Game of Thrones’ Star Emilia Clarke Celebrates ‘Baller’ Birthday by Dancing It Out

Amid press for her new movie, Last Christmas set to release this November, Game of Thrones alum Emilia Clarke is celebrating her birthday in true “baller” style by dancing it out in a new video shared to her Instagram. The actress is seen getting down to the classic 50 Cent track “In Da Club” in the clip, while dancing around with a bottle of champagne. “Says she loves pain aux raisin once. Not all that bothered. @lastchristmasthemovie press tour hooking me UP! [birthday like a baller] [cake emoji] [yes, there are 33 candles],” Clarke wrote in the post’s caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @emilia_clarke on Oct 23, 2019 at 1:51am PDT

A number of Clarke’s celebrity friends have since commented on her post, with director Paul Feig writting, “Oh my God, you kill me.” Legally Blonde and Big Little Lies star Reese Witherspoon offered, Happy Birthday, gorgeous !”

Clarke’s former Game of Thrones co-star Jason Momoa also commented, exclaiming, “Love u so f—ing much. See u soon baby happy birthday xxx.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @emilia_clarke on Oct 24, 2019 at 1:18am PDT

In a second birthday-related post, Clarke shared a photo of her being served a delicious celebratory desert in honor of her big day.

“You’re right. I’m wishing for more pan aux raisins. [Last Christmas,] thank you for my Parisian birthday of dreams…London what you sayin #hotelcostesyoumakesomefancyasscake,” she wrote in the caption on the second post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @emilia_clarke on Oct 21, 2019 at 11:58am PDT

In one more birthday post, Clarke revealed a that someone special helped her celebrate a little bit early by enjoying some cake with her.

“Early birthday surprise cake….As given by the ultimate 2 year old cake lover. Safe to say I am DELIGHTED. WE ALREADY HAVE SO MUCH IN COMMON….. [I’d do anything for this wee boy genius] [double dip anyone]?” she captioned the image.

Many of Clarke’s fans and followers have since been commenting on her birthday posts, with one writing, “Happy birthday, Daenerys Stormborn of the House Targaryen, First of Her Name, the Unburnt, Queen of the Andals and the First Men, Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea,Breaker of Chains, and Mother of Dragons.”

“Oh my Goodness, you are my favourite actress and you share the same birthday as my little girl who’s 4 today. What a great day for birthdays! Hope you have a wonderful time celebrating!” somone else wrote.

“Oh my god I have the same birthday as Emilia Clarke…. October 23… Wow!!! Such an honor to share a day with Khaleesi!!!” one last fan exclaimed.

