'Game of Thrones' Actor Reveals Body Transformation Amid 110-Pound Weight Loss

Game of Thrones star and World's Strongest Man competitor Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson just lost 110 pounds, and his first weight loss photo is staggering. Björnsson posted a photo of himself on Instagram on Monday, revealing a remarkably slim version of his imposing physique. He invited fans to check out his process for cutting fat on his YouTube channel.

"From 205kg to 155kg," Björnsson wrote. That translates from a 450-pound body weight to about 342 pounds — almost 110 pounds lost. He continued: "Swipe to see the difference. Filmed a whole day in my life the other day on my YouTube channel. Click the link in my bio to check it out and see my new daily diet!" Björnsson has been one of the top competitors in the sport of strongman for years, but has never gotten this lean during his strenuous competitions.

Björnsson retired from those competitions last year after winning Iceland's Strongest Man for the 10th year in a row. At the time, he wrote: "Great way to finish my strongman career. Now a different journey starts and I'm super excited. It's been a great time in the sport of strongman but I've decided that I'm going to take a long break from the sport."

"Maybe I'll never return but never say never right," he continued. "I'm still only 31 years old and could come back in few years if my heart wants it! Right now my heart tells me that I need to be healthy for my family and do what's best for them!"

Outside of his niche sport, Björnsson is best known for portraying Ser Gregor "The Mountain" Clegane on HBO's Game of Thrones. He took on the role starting in Season 4 of the series and portrayed him through the end, even when The Mountain was a zombie-like abomination made with dark magic. He faced off with his character's younger brother, "The Hound" (Rory McCann) in the end, after years of fans clamoring for the showdown.

Although he is primarily a professional athlete, Björnsson has had more acting roles over the years. He played Mongkut in the 2017 action movie Kickboxer: Retaliation, and then played Frank in Pharoah's War in 2019. He has had a few other appearances in shorts and reality TV over the years, but his next major role is coming up soon. It's an action movie called The Northman, written and directed by Robert Eggers and starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Alexander Skarsgård and Nicole Kidman, among others. The movie is slated for release in April of 2022.