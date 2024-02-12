Charges Dropped Against 'Game of Thrones' Actor Joseph Gatt After Accusations of 'Sexually Explicit Communication' With Minor

Gatt took to Instagram to share that the case against him has been 'dismissed.'

Game of Thrones actor Joseph Gatt was arrested in 2022 after accusations surfaced that he'd had "sexually explicit communication" with a minor, but now those charges have been dropped. My News LA reported the development and added that a representative for the District Attorney's Office stated the charges were dropped pending further investigation. "The matter is still under review," the D.A. office rep said.

Over on Instagram, Gatt — who played Thenn Warg in Game of Thrones — shared a post about his case being "dismissed," alongside a photo of him and and his partner, Mercy Malick. "My first post after having my First Amendment rights taken away almost two years ago," Gatt wrote in the post's caption, then going on to share what he'd been through.

"On April 6th, 2022, Mercy & I were harshly woken at 4:30am by a SWAT/METRO team with AR15s pointed at us, & taken half dressed into the street while 30+ LAPD detectives & officers, & an LA DDA, raided our home," he recalled. "They brought with them a search warrant and arrest warrant based on the claims of a self-confessed obsessive fan in another state whom I'd never met."

Gatt then went on to share what happened on Friday when the charges were dropped. "Today, Feb 9th, 2024, after 22 months of delays and 19 prior court appearances, we were finally given the Preliminary Hearing we've been waiting for. My team were prepped to present to the court overwhelming evidence to prove: Manufacturing of evidence by the accuser, Malicious prosecution, Suborned perjury by the original DDA, Multiple Brady violations, Illegal search & seizure, Prosecutorial misconduct." Click here to read Gatt's full statement.