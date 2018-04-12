Gabrielle Union on Being Spotted in Tristan Thompson Cheating Video: ‘We Ain’t Involved in This’

Gabrielle Union clearing up her (non)involvement in the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal.

The actress replied to The Shade Room’s Instagram post that revealed she was in the background of Khloé Kardashian’s NBA player beau and his alleged mistress at a New York City club over the weekend.

“Don’t know her. Didnt see her,” Union, 45, wrote under the post, which was later screenshotted by The Shade Room. “I was enjoying my night with my mama and aunt. We ain’t involved in this.”

The Daily Mail published photos and videos on Tuesday of the Cleveland Cavaliers player allegedly cheating on his pregnant Keeping Up with the Kardashians girlfriend. Soon after, The Shade Room and TMZ released footage of Thompson and the same woman arriving at a hotel. TMZ also published a video of Thompson getting hot and heavy with two women at a club in Washington D.C. in October, when Khloé was three months pregnant.

Despite the scandal, Thompson was present at a hospital in Cleveland for the birth of his daughter, according to PEOPLE, which occurred early Thursday morning.

The Revenge Body host made the move to Cleveland last month to prepare for the arrival of their baby, but Us Weekly reported that the Good American designer’s team is already prepping her to move back to Los Angeles to be with her family amid the drama.

“Khloe’s assistant is on the ground in Cleveland packing her up and preparing for Khloe’s move back to L.A.,” a source told the publication.

Another source told Us that Thompson was “incredibly remorseful” for his actions.

“Tristan is making no moves to try and prevent Khloé from leaving, and keeping their daughter in Cleveland,” the said. “He is incredibly remorseful for everything that has happened and doesn’t want to cause Khloe anymore pain.”

Both Kardashian and Thompson have kept mum publicly about the birth of their daughter and his reported infidelity.

Kris Jenner, however, took to social media to say she was “blessed” after three of her daughters welcomed children in 2018. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed daughter Chicago via surrogate on Jan. 15 and Kylie Jenner gave birth to her first child, a daughter named Stormi, with boyfriend Travis Scott on Feb. 1.

Photo Credit: Instagram / Gabrielle Union