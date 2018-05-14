‘Fuller House’ Star Candace Cameron Bure Has Words About Underboob

Candace Cameron Bure has one word for those who partake in the “underboob” trend: Don’t. In a “Classy or Nah” rapid-fire video for Page Six, Bure shared what she really thinks about the style.

“Underboob? Like, to show it? No. Not classy. No underboobs, ladies,” she says to the camera, then jokes about making “bra fat” a trend.

The Fuller House star also shared her opinions on fanny packs (classy only if Gucci), overalls (classy), bikinis over 40 (classy), and sharing clothes with her teenage daughter (classy only if her daughter dips into Bure’s own closet — not the other way around).

She also revealed that she “might” have a tattoo — but that’s all the information she’s sharing about it.

“I might have a tattoo. I might. Can’t say whether it’s classy or not, and you’re not gonna know either — because I’m not showing it to you,” Bure said of her mysterious ink.

The mom of three has a lot to say about body positivity these days, having clapped back at a body-shaming troll in April. At the time, Bure had posted a photo with her 18-year-old son Lev, and the mean-spirited commenter said she looked like she “weighed more than her husband.”

“All that excersizing, [sic] and you still look like you weigh more than your husband, did you change your diet?” the troll asked, evidently confusing Lev for Bure’s retired hockey player husband, Valeri Bure.

In the photo, Bure wears a denim jacket over a loose-fitting T-shirt tucked into a pair of boyfriend jeans, posing with her arm around her oldest son.

Instead of letting the troll hijack her comments section, Bure had a message for the hater.

“Nice, troll,” Bure wrote with a smiling emoji, tagging the commenter in her response. She later wrote, “If a 25 inch waist looks big to you… then you’re looking through an altered lens.”

Bure has been candid about her struggles with bulimia in the past, which began after Full House wrapped in 1995 and she moved to Montreal for her husband’s hockey career — not working for the first time since she was 5 years old.

“My husband would play away 41 games out of 82 during hockey season,” she told PEOPLE. “I sat lonely so many nights not knowing what to do with myself. But there was always one friend that was always there, that was so readily available anytime I wanted, and that for me was food.”

She fell into a cycle of binging and purging that continued on-and-off for years. “It was never about the weight for me,” she said. “It was an emotional issue.”

In 2016, she told the magazine that she rebuilt her relationship with food.

“I’ve had to learn to view food as my fuel and something I can enjoy, and do enjoy and am allowed to enjoy in moderation,” she says. “I can no longer look at food as my source of comfort because that’s what I was doing. I would feed my emotions with food.”

Today, Bure is in the best shape of her life at 42 years old. She shares her workouts with trainer/best friend Kira Stokes on her social media platforms and shows off her fit body quite frequently.

Stokes told Cosmopolitan last year that Bure’s abs put most people in their 20s “to shame,” noting that Bure “trains like an athlete” to get her sculpted physique.