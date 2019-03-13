‘Full House’: Biggest Legal Scandals Through the Years

Lori Loughlin’s involvement in the college admission cheating scandal is bringing back memories of the Full House cast’s scandalous history.

While the cast of the classic sitcom were tasked with portraying a near-perfect American family, many of the actors have found themselves in less than lovable situations.

Take a look at some of the moments that have gotten a the Full House cast in trouble throughout the years.

Cheating Scandal

Loughlin, along with Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman, were two of the biggest names in a list of more than 50 parents who were caught giving money to a “consultant” to ensure acceptance for their children in the U.S.’s top universities.

The actress, and her husband Mossimo Giannulli, were both wanted by police Tuesday when news broke of their crimes, with Loughlin set to surrender to police after flying back to Los Angeles. Giannulli and Huffman, are already on federal custody.

Loughlin reportedly spent about $500,000 to get her daughter enrolled at USC, falsely claiming she was a part of the row team. Both actresses could face jail time depending on how the case moves forward.

Who’s Responsible?

The person at the center of the college admission scandal is William Rick Singer, owner and operator of Edge College and Career Network LLC. Investigators say Singer forwarded bribes of up to $6 million to ensure his clients’ children would be admitted into schools like Yale, Stanford and University of Southern California.

Singer faces a maximum sentence of 65 years in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release. He is also expected to pay about $1.45 million in fines after pleading guilty on Tuesday afternoon.

DUI charges

John Stamos faced controversy in 2015 after he was arrested for a DUI.

The actor was formally charged with one count of driving under the influence, to which he plead no contest and was sentenced to three years probation. Prior to his conviction, Stamos entered a rehab facility to treat an unknown medical condition. The actor later told press he had had a terrible year after his mother’s death and chose to take the time off to heal.

Addiction Problems

No Full House cast member has gone through more than Jodie Sweetin.

The actress — who plays Stephanie Tanner on the original series and the Netflix spinoff — revealed in 2006 that she was once addicted to methamphetamines after the end of the show.

The actress admitted in 210 memoir UnSweetined, that she once snorted meth at the premiere of an Olsen twins movie. She also admitted to trying ecstasy and cocaine in the past.

Jodie’s Relationships

Sweetin’s love history has also made headlines over the years.

The actress has been married and divorced three times. Her most recent divorce happened in 2013 when she filed for legal separation from Morty Coyle after one year of marriage. Sweeting shares daughter Beatrix with Coyle, as well as daughter Zoie from her second marriage.

Restraining Order Drama

Sweetin’s relationship with would-be fourth husband, Justin Hodak, ended in drama when she was granted a restraining order after he threatened violence.

According to TMZ, Kodak threatened to kill himself with a 9mm pistol if she made him leave. Since he was a convicted felon at the time, just the fact that he was in possession of a firearm was a problem.

The man returned twice and violated the order in 2017, with the first time leading to another arrest. However, he denied being there the second time after he was not caught.

Mary-Kate and Heath?

The investigation into Heath Ledger’s sudden passing after a drug overdose still has many question marks, but Mary-Kate Olsen’s involvement is perhaps the most bizarre.

According to reports, Diana Wolozin, the masseuse who found Ledger’s naked body in his bedroom, called Olsen before calling 911. Authorities reportedly tried to speak with Olsen for months, though she refused to speak to law enforcement without immunity.

In the end, the case into his death was closed and Olsen’s knowledge of Ledger’s history of drug abuse was not brought back up.

Other scandals

Not all of the Full House cast’s shenanigans have led to legal troubles. From Dave Coulier’s dating history with Alanis Morrisette to Bob Saget’s unusual shenanigans on set, the actors have made quite a few headlines over the years.

For decades, many believed Coulier was the inspiration behind Morisette’s hit song “You Outta Know,” though he recently denied the rumors saying he does not want to be the “a-hole” who inspired the tune.

After Saget, the actor has admitted to a lot of on-set moments that he looks back with regret over the years. The winner goes to one particulate incident when Saget made inappropriate gestures with a rubber doll stand-in of his TV daughters and accidentally broadcasted the obscene moment to everyone on the set.