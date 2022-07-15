'Full House' Alum Dave Coulier Reflects on First Time He Heard Alanis Morissette's 'You Oughta Know'

Full House alum Dave Coulier recently spoke about a piece of music trivia that famously involves him. Guesting on the July 12 episode of SiriusXM Faction Talk, he recalled the first time he heard ex Alanis Morissette's song "You Oughta Know," newly released from from her album Jagged Little Pill in 1995.

"I'm driving in Detroit, and I've got my radio on, and I hear the hook for 'You Oughta Know' come on the radio," Coulier said. "And I'm like, wow, this is a really cool hook. And then I start hearing the voice. I'm like, wow, this girl can sing. And I had no idea, you know, that this was the record. And then I was listening to the lyrics going, 'Ooh, oh no! Oh, I can't be this guy.'"

The comedian said he then bought the CD from a record store to listen to all of it. "And I went and I parked on a street and I listened to the whole record. And there was a lot of familiar stuff in there that her and I had talked about," Coulier said. "Like [in "Right Through you"] 'your shake is like a fish.' I'd go, 'Hey, dead fish me,' and we'd do this dead fish handshake. And so I started listening to it and I thought, 'Ooh, I think I may have really hurt this woman.' And that was my first thought."

Morissette hasn't confirmed Coulier is the guy she sings about in "You Oughta Know" despite Coulier's claims over the years. She told Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show in 2004 that she would not reveal the source of the song's inspiration.

"People talk about who that song's about, and they will continue to, and I never, I never confirm or affirm who it's about, and I never will," she said. "Well, I say never, and I really shouldn't say never, cause I may very well one day do it."

According to Coulier, the Canadian singer remains one of his favorite people regardless."Years later," he said, "we reconnected and she couldn't have been sweeter. And I said, 'What do you want me to say when people ask me about this relationship?' And she said, 'You can say whatever you want.' So she was really sweet about it. She was kind."

The two met in 1993 at a hockey game where he played in an all-star match, and she sang the national anthem. Morissette was a pop star in her native country at the time.

"I'll tell you the kind of person she is," Coulier added. "When my sister Sharon was dying with cancer, Alanis was living in Toronto. My sister was in Detroit. She actually drove to Detroit with her guitar and sat with my sister playing songs and singing to my sister in the hospital. That's the kind of human being she is. So I've never had anything bad to say about her. She's lovely."