Friends fans just can't get enough of every time any of the cast members get back together. This time, the ladies of the show, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow got together for a quick little video about the importance of voting. Aniston can be seen whispering something in Cox's ear while Kudrow stands behind both as she listens in. "Text FRIENDS to 26797 to make sure you are registered. And tag your FRIENDS below to remind them to check their registration," Cox wrote in the caption of the video clip.

The cast of six, which include Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, were anticipated to reunite for the launch of HBO Max on May 27, but due to the pandemic, fans are going to have to wait a little longer. "At first we thought, shows will be delayed for a month or two at the most, and now it seems like it's going to be far longer than that," WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer chairman Bob Greenblatt told Variety. "We're holding out for being able to get this special done hopefully by the end of the summer if the stars align and hopefully we can get back into production. We do think there's a value to having a big, raucous live audience to experience these six great friends coming back together and we didn't want to just suddenly do it on a web call with, you know, six squares and people shooting from their kitchen and bedrooms."

While a web reunion is not the first option, Greenblatt isn't turning the idea down if the pandemic continues and they're forced to social distance. "At the moment, we're trying to look to the future and get this thing done in a more conventional way, and I think it's worth waiting for. We would have loved to have had it on [HBO Max on] day one, but at the same time, if we can get it launched in the fall, I think it'll be something that we can have the audience really looking forward to as well."

Friends aired from 1994 to 2004 and became one of the most popular sitcoms on television. Even long after the cast said goodbye to their studio set, fans still couldn't get enough of the show and their favorite cast members. In fact, the high demand for the show had Netflix in limbo when they announced they would be taking it off the streaming platform but fans' uproar caused Netflix to keep airing the show for another year.