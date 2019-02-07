‘Friends’ Alum Matthew Perry Claims He Was ‘Kicked out of Therapy’ Following Hospitalization

Friends star Matthew Perry claims he was “kicked out” of therapy, six months after he was hospitalized. A day later, he tweeted he was back in though.

“I got kicked out of therapy today,” the actor tweeted on Wednesday, sparking concern among his fans.

I got kicked out of therapy today. — matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) February 6, 2019

However, on Thursday, Perry told everyone not to worry. “Easy guys, it was just one session. I’m back in therapy where I belong,” he wrote, adding a smiley face.

Easy guys, it was just one session. I’m back in therapy where I belong:) — matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) February 7, 2019

Perry, who has battled substance abuse in the past, was hospitalized for three months last year and he suffered a gastrointestinal perforation in August.

“Matthew was very sick when he was hospitalized; his condition was very serious,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “A gastrointestinal surgery is very complex, and the healing can be complicated.”

In September, Perry told fans he was finally out of the hospital. “Three months in a hospital bed. Check,” he tweeted on Sept. 14.

According to Healthline, a gastrointestinal perforation happens when a hole “forms all the way through the stomach, large bowel, or small intestine” and can be caused by several diseases, including appendicitis and diverticulitis.

“It can also be the result of trauma, such as a knife wound or gunshot wound. A perforation may also occur in the gallbladder. This can have symptoms that are similar to the symptoms of a gastrointestinal perforation,” Healthline notes.

Perry, 49, is best known for playing Chandler Bing on Friends. He most recently starred in CBS’ The Odd Couple reboot from 2015 to 2017 and reprised his The Good Wife role Mike Krasteva on CBS All Access’ The Good Fight. However, he has been quiet professionally since playing the late Ted Kennedy in The Kennedys After Camelot in 2017 and writing the play The End of Longing.

While Friends fans have longed hoped for a revival to check in on the characters, Perry told Variety in 2017 he has a “recurring nightmare” about a Friends revival.

“I have this recurring nightmare – I’m not kidding about this,” Perry said at the time. “When I’m asleep, I have this nightmare that we do “Friends” again and nobody cares. We do a whole series, we come back, and nobody cares about it. So if anybody asks me, I’m gonna say no. The thing is: We ended on such a high. We can’t beat it. Why would we go and do it again?”

All episodes of Friends are still streaming on Netflix.

Photo credit: Mike Pont/WireImage/Getty Images