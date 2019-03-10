Watch Freeda Foreman, Daughter of Legendary Boxer George Foreman, Inside the Ring

Freeda Foreman, the daughter of legendary boxer George Foreman, died Saturday at age 42. She followed in her father’s footsteps with a brief professional boxing career that ended after just six matches.

One of those matches is available on YouTube, although with a Spanish commentator.

According to law enforcement sources for TMZ, Foreman was found dead at her home near Houston, Texas by a family member. Police do not suspect foul play and are awaiting a coroner’s report to determine the cause of death.

Foreman started her professional boxing career in 2000, and won her first five fights. However, she retired after losing her sixth match the following year. She left boxing to focus on raising her daughter and worked as a boxing promoter.

“My professional boxing career lasted more than 24 months, and I made the very hard decision not to return to the ring because I realized I was more of an asset outside the ring,” Foreman said in a 2007 interview with Bokser.org.

When asked if she was disappointed she never faced Muhammad Ali’s daughter Laila Ali and Joe Frazier’s daughter Jackie Frazier-Lyde, Foreman said her father did not consider Ali or Frazier his rivals, but friends.

“Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier are not my fathers rivals, he loves those men like his own flesh and blood,” she explained. “Laila and Jackie are two powerful women as far as I’m concerned, and I was just proud to be named among them.”

Foreman also became a boxer despite her father’s wishes she avoid the sport. In a 2000 London Mirror interview, she said her father specifically told her this was “not what I wanted for you.”

“Dad never wanted any of his kids to see him fight. He always protected us from that world,” she said.

However, Freeda caught the boxing bug at a young age, while being around her brothers.

“With five brothers, there were plenty of fights at home,” she said at the time. “When Dad was home, we’d run around the house, play fighting and I’d beat up on my three younger brothers!”

Eventually though, George Foreman agreed to give his daughter some pointers, but was not her trainer.

“Once somebody gives you the direction, you have everything you need to get the job done,” she said in a 2001 radio interview. “You know you are supposed to be on the clock and punch this bag, you know you need your foot movement, you know you need to run. As long as you have that in your mind, you have everything. I can’t blame anyone if I screw up, it’s up to me to put it all together and work hard.”

Foreman is survived by her husband, daughter, parents and 11 siblings.

Photo credit: Craig F. Walker/The Denver Post via Getty Images